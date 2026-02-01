Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Make Strong Push to Poach Mike McCarthy’s Staff

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be spending their energy fixing the defense that finished last in 2025. After a disappointing season, they replaced Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus with Christian Parker. Now, Dallas is aggressively restructuring the coaching team by building a strong defensive staff around Parker. Interestingly, Jerry Jones and Co. have their sights set on a familiar rival – the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After McCarthy landed in the Steel City, the Cowboys began circling his new staff. The biggest name on the radar? Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin. The Cowboys are reportedly interviewing Steelers Martin to fill the same role in Dallas. But, of course, he isn’t the only name on the guest list. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Jones is expected to be remarkably busy conducting interviews.

The Cowboys scheduled interviews with Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams and Martin on Saturday, followed by a Sunday meeting with Eric Henderson, the DL coach and run game coordinator for USC (and formerly of the Rams).

As of now, they have already conducted in-person interviews with Derrick Ansley, the defensive passing game coordinator of Green Bay, and Marcus Dixon, the Vikings’ defensive line coach.

While Dallas is looking to poach from Pittsburgh, they aren’t the ones who started it. It turns out, their former head coach didn’t waste a second before bringing in Cowboys assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung as the Steelers’ new running backs coach, as per Clarence Hill Jr. of All City DLLS.

The poaching doesn’t stop there. McCarthy has also requested an interview with Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator position. Wells, who McCarthy originally hired in Dallas back in 2020, is a hot commodity. Dan Quinn, another former Dallas coach, interviewed him for his new staff in Washington before ultimately promoting David Blough to the role of OC.

It remains to be seen whether Wells would leave Dallas for McCarthy, but if the Cowboys succeed in persuading Martin to join Parker’s staff, it is expected to set the stage for something bigger.

Jerry Jones urged to trade for Nick Herbig

FanSided‘s Marcus Mosher believes Martin is the key to unlocking a trade for one of the most efficient young pass rushers for the Cowboys – Nick Herbig. He made his predictions in a mock trade, where Jones would trade the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Steelers in exchange for Herbig and the 21st overall pick.

If this prediction becomes a reality, the Cowboys could get their hands on a 24-year-old, starter-ready edge rusher. Herbig has entered the final year of his rookie contract with the Steelers, so naturally, he’s a hot commodity in the trade market. While his former teammate Breiden Fehoko clarified that Herbig isn’t listening to the trade rumors, he’s ready to be treated as a full-time starter.

Imago Credit: nickherbig_ Instagram

Interestingly, Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan urged the Cowboys to inquire about a trade scenario for Herbig. It’s not like the Cowboys and Steelers haven’t done a similar trade before. In May 2025, George Pickens arrived in Dallas from Pittsburgh.

If Martin comes on board and Jones receives a positive response from the Steelers, then the Cowboys’ vision for their defense might move in the right direction.