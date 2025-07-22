Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Pour Their Money Into Another Defender as Micah Parsons Impatiently Awaits Contract

Was there ever an owner like Jerry Jones… and will there ever be? At this point, it’s a clear no. “No. Just, no,” remember when JJ in response to the question if he’d finally give up his GM title. “I bought the team… somebody asked, ‘Did you buy this for your kids?’ I said, ‘Hell no. I bought it for me.’” That quote tells you everything. This isn’t an investment to him; it’s a legacy occupation. And yet, for all the pride he pours into the Cowboys, Dallas hasn’t sniffed an NFC Championship in nearly 30 years. Year after year, Jones makes the situation feel less difficult than dysfunctional—just… strange. In 2023, Zack Martin held out before finally signing his extension. Last year, it was CeeDee Lamb. This time, it’s Micah Parsons, though he’s chosen not to hold out. And through all of it, Jerry? Still the same

It makes you wonder what the principles are by which Jones runs the franchise. The Cowboys bring in James Houston, a fringe pass rusher who couldn’t find a permanent home in Cleveland. Respect to the hustle, but he played four games last season for the Browns. No sacks. No splash. Just a body on the edge. And now he’s wearing the Star? Sure, the Cowboys need depth. Luiji Vilain’s out, so they plug the hole. But this isn’t about a fringe roster spot. This is about the message. And the message is crystal clear, Jerry’s still stalling on Micah.

Houston was a sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2022, and for a moment, it looked like they’d struck gold. In just seven games his rookie season, he logged 8 sacks, 11 QB hits, and 7 tackles for loss. That’s not just production. That’s explosive, disruptive, can’t-keep-him-off-the-field type of output. He flashed bend, burst, and a nose for the ball that made evaluators wonder how he slipped to Day 3.

But then came 2023. And reality bit back. An ankle injury in Week 2 sent Houston to injured reserve, and by the time he was healthy, Detroit had moved on. He finished the year with zero sacks in limited snaps. Released in the offseason, he bounced briefly with the Browns in 2024 but didn’t play a single defensive snap. Just special teams. That’s it. Not the trajectory you want after such a scorching start. So here we are.

In 2025, Houston’s clinging to the spark he once showed. Jerry Jones saw enough to bring him in for a workout and liked what they saw. But this isn’t the same James Houston that torched quarterbacks in 2022. He’s now got 20 career games (3 starters), 9 total sacks, and a giant asterisk of potential if healthy. It’s a lottery ticket.

But when Micah Parsons is still unpaid and you’re signing guys who haven’t touched a quarterback in two years, that’s a tough sell in Dallas.

Jerry Jones stalling Micah Parsons’ extension

Parsons isn’t just another linebacker. He’s the heart, soul, and breath of Cowboys’ entire system. Since entering the league in 2021, he’s logged 52.5 sacks, 112 QB hits, and ranks top five in pass-rush win rate every season. So why hasn’t he been paid like it? The market moved. Myles Garrett signed a $40 million AAV deal, while TJ Watt moved to a $41 million per year deal. Parsons? Still on that rookie scale while others cash generational checks.

Now Micah’s turn. He showed up to camp, that much is true. But whether he actually practices is still a mystery. He’s under no obligation to hit the field, and holding in has become the new weapon for stars who want to show face without risking injury. Jerry thanked him for showing up, of course. That’s PR 101. But words don’t pay contracts. Stephen Jones gave the expected line, “We have work to do“, but even that sounded flat, like a voicemail they forgot to return for a third straight summer.

On X, the frustration is leaking beyond the locker room. Terrence Parsons Jr. fired off, “And this why I don’t need to speak on nothing. Jerry been talking about having to pay Micah for 3 years lol.” And longtime Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr.? “What more do they need to see?” he asked, echoing the sentiment across the league. Everyone sees Micah as the future. Dallas keeps acting like they have time.

It makes you wonder if Jerry Jones is the reason they haven’t won a trophy in 3 decades. He says he’s thought about stepping aside as GM. “Momentary, small fractions of seconds,” he smiled on July 21. But the reality? He’s still in full control. And blocking the huge success they could have.