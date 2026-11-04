Jerry Jones & Cowboys Tipped to Trade for 8X Pro Bowler From NFC South Ahead of Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline looming ever closer, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are scouring the league for defensive help. The Cowboys certainly need a spark up front, and NFL insider Jason La Canfora gave his suggestions. Canfora reported that the team is being linked to a New Orleans Saints defensive edge, and they should probably go for it.

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“Boy, the Dallas Cowboys, I know we talked about edge rushers with them, more so than interior defensive linemen. Cam Jordan’s a versatile guy. Cam Jordan could fit in their mix up front. I’ve had some people whisper to me, maybe Cam Jordan to the Cowboys. That’s a look at the trade deadline, less than two weeks to go. A lot of trades will happen,” La Canfora explained in an exclusive interview with Casino Guru News via X.

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“Keep an eye on Jerry Jones and the #Cowboys potentially trying to pry some talent away from these teams. He’s not done,” Canfora added in a post on X.

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Jordan’s scheme versatility aligns with what Dallas is prioritizing up front. The 6-foot-4, 287-pound eight-time Pro Bowler can not only set an edge against the run but can also easily move inside on passing downs.

The Saints are seen as prime sellers by insiders. After a mixed year under new head coach Kellen Moore, the front office is realistic about their squad. Selling their veteran players will allow them to add to their future draft picks but also reset their payroll.

It would not hurt Jerry Jones’ wallet either. Jordan signed a one-year deal to stay in New Orleans for his 16th season, so Dallas would only have to pay an assigned amount. The contract carries no future dead-money obligations for an acquiring team, offering Jordan an immediate path to a postseason contender.

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Looking at Dallas’ injury report, you can quickly see why they need defensive help. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed rookie outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence will be out for multiple weeks after injuring his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals. This means players such as Von Miller, Rashan Gary, and Donovan Ezeiruaku will have to play a heavy workload.

This lack of depth has meant the whole unit has been under a huge workload. Despite Joey Porter Jr. solidifying the outside in the secondary, opposing quarterbacks have faced insufficient pocket disruption.

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Jerry Jones has also spoken about the deadline on 105.3 The Fan: “If we could do it where we sit right now, I would add to it. But the adding to it is a big statement. It’s unlikely we’ll get the opportunity from outside coming in. But if it’s there, I’ll do it.”

While Jerry is cautious in public, insiders know he does not like to sit on the sideline when his team needs help. La Canfora stated that, according to a rival GM, Jerry Jones regrets trading the elite pass rush he had with Micah Parsons. So adding a proven veteran like Jordan could be a great addition.

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The same rival GM said Jerry Jones is “going to add” a pass rusher. Adding a proven Pro Bowler like Jordan would be a move Jerry Jones can pull, but it remains to be seen if he does it.