Jerry Jones’ Daughter Signs 6 Rookies After Cowboys Cheerleaders Earn Emmy Nomination

“They have a passion for dance. There are not a lot of opportunities in the field of dance, and to get to perform at an elite level. … It is about being a part of something bigger than themselves.” This is what Charlotte Jones, daughter of Jerry Jones, reflected for the DCC cheerleader team, highlighting her vision. After addressing the cheerleaders’ low pay in the Netflix docuseries, ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders‘, Jones has now made a significant contribution to upgrading their roster for the 2025-2026 season. But what step did the Da͏l͏las C͏ow͏bo͏y͏s’ Chief Brand Officer take?

Now in their second season, they’re tackling deeper issues behind the scenes—addressing topics like mental health struggles, relentless audition processes, and pay inequality. The response has gone beyond fan applause, sparking real change, including a 400% wage increase.

Amid all this, Charlotte Jones and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) focus on finalizing their roster for the 2025–26 season as they head into training camp following the completion of auditions.

For the upcoming season, the team has welcomed six rookies after final in-person auditions in Frisco, Texas. The DCC shared the news on Instagram, enthusiastically posting, “It’s official. 1, 2, 3, DCC!!!” along with photos of the team ahead of camp.

To this, veteran cheerleader Charly Barby took to the comment section to write, “OUR TEAM. 6 perfect, hardworking, amazing & dedicated DCC ROOKIES!!!!!! So incredibly deserving. What an amazing summer & an even better season to start!!!! A night everyone will remember forever. I couldn’t love this team more if I tried.” Charlotte officially offered spots to six rookies for the upcoming 2025–26 DCC team. The full roster, however, is not out yet.

Amidst this, notable DCC veterans are also returning to anchor the new season. The names include Charly Barby, Reece Weaver, Megan McElaney, Kleine Powell, Sophy Laufer, and Kelly Villares (Kelly V). Besides these names, Ava Haley, Abby Summers, Madie Krueger, and Ariel Brumfield are also on the list. They will once more contribute leadership and expertise to the team, and several of them play significant roles in America’s Sweethearts. Charlotte is in charge of them; she makes decisions on training camp leadership, cheerleader branding and selection, TV appearances, and documentaries.

Undoubtedly, Charlotte Jones looks after her team with full dedication. Following America’s Sweethearts Season 1, there was a public demand for fair wages for cheerleaders. In response, Jerry Jones took to authorized a dramatic pay raise from ~$15/hour to up to $60/hour. The annual pay rocketed from $100K–$150 for full-season veterans. However, there is still no health insurance, which is a point of ongoing concern.

Moreover, we can expect the official DCC roster announcement soon. Charlotte also praised the 2025 rookie class and training camp candidates on social media earlier this summer, “Every year I’m blown away by the amazing talent at @dccheerleaders Finals! Congratulations to all of the 2025 Training Camp Candidates, we can’t wait to watch you shine this summer!” Behind the scenes, she is also a force of innovation, as she oversees multi-million dollar brand ventures, reimagining AT&T Stadium’s fan experience, and serving as the first woman to chair the NFL Foundation.

As the DCC steps into global visibility, it is Jones who choreographs their place in history. Now, the Netflix docuseries has received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Charlotte Jones’ Cheerleaders earn Emmy nomination

America’s Sweethearts, directed by Emmy-winner Greg Whiteley, follows the DCC through auditions, training camp, and the NFL season. The first season premiered on June 20, 2024, and immediately it gained international popularity, reaching Netflix’s Top 10 in 27 countries.

With its Emmy nomination, Charlotte Jones and her team, “America’s Sweethearts,” join a select list of reality and documentary series to achieve such critical acclaim. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, with a live broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, with comedian Nate Bargatze as host.

Charly, a known face of DCC, took to comment on her experience, “Not only did we go through training camp together, but we also were new to this whole show and this whole Netflix scenario. It’s a lot to take in … It’s very exciting… but it’s also scary at the same time.” The second season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 is also available for streaming on Netflix, with all seven episodes available to stream at once since June 18, 2025.

Undoubtedly, the DCC cheerleading has won the hearts of the viewers, where amidst the pressure, sisterhood thrives. And with Charlotte Jones leading the charge, we can expect more accolades for them.