Jerry Jones’ $82M Cowboys Gamble Looks Wasted After Brian Schottenheimer’s Roster Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys walked into the season believing their future at right tackle was secure after handing Terence Steele an eighty-two million dollar extension. Yet ten weeks later, the coaching staff is no closer to naming him the unquestioned starter. As Brian Schottenheimer prepares his roster for the Raiders clash, the Cowboys may be looking at other options for the position, raising uncomfortable questions about one of Jerry Jones’ most expensive bets.

“Brian Schottenheimer noted there will be an open competition at right tackle,” Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins reported on X.

Jerry Jones made a bold bet when he handed Terence Steele a roughly $82.5 million extension, a five-year commitment that signaled Dallas believed in his rise from undrafted rookie to cornerstone of their offensive line.

Currently, the options for the Cowboys at right tackle look limited, with Hakeem Adeniji missing the entirety of last year either on injury or reserve. Nate Thomas is a possible option who replaced Steele in the second half of last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

The reason behind this change in perspective lies in Steele’s numbers. Steele has played 593 offensive snaps this year, receiving PFF offensive ratings of just 57.3 and 52.1 in his last two games. Steele has also allowed 25 pressures this season.

In the game against the Cardinals, Thomas replaced Steele for most of the fourth quarter. Despite being on the injury report for migraine symptoms earlier, the Cowboys made it clear that those symptoms were not the reason he came off the field.

If the Cowboys decide they have seen enough, moving on from Steele would not only clear the depth chart for Nate Thomas, but it would also free up $8.75 million in cap savings. For a front office already juggling major financial decisions, that flexibility matters.

For now, the team will also turn its focus on the struggling defense ahead of their Raiders game, which will be without one of its best players in Week 11.

Solomon Thomas is ruled out for the game in Week 11

The Cowboys won’t have one of their most important defensive linemen, Solomon Thomas, available for the game against the Raiders. Thomas, who has been dealing with his calf injury. He also missed practice for the same reason, was ruled out as per the injury report.

Despite the player missing, the Cowboys could turn to their new defense. Just recently, the team acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson. Moreover, the team will also have some of its injured players returning this week.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel are also expected to return to the game. Overshown is reportedly practicing again after being out of action for about 300 days. He struggled with a torn ACL last year against the Bengals and has been sidelined since. Revel, who also suffered from a torn ACL last year, is activated from the non-football injury list.

Only time will tell whether Terence Steele regains his spot on the field or if promising young tackle Nate Thomas seizes the opportunity. With Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson bolstering front-line depth, Dallas is counting on this retooled defense to contain the Raiders’ lead back, Ashton Jeanty.