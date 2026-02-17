Jerry Jones Faces Critical $30.96M Contract Decision on Dak Prescott Amid George Pickens Drama

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Â Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Â Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas Cowboys cap squeeze threatens George Pickens’ long-term future

Dak Prescott contract flexibility could unlock relief before league year

CeeDee Lamb open to sacrifice to preserve elite receiver duo

The Dallas Cowboys have actively changed coaches, but now it’s time to think about the players. Jerry Jones has yet to decide the future of wideout George Pickens after a breakout season. The biggest issue is their salary cap, projected at $31.4 million. However, Jerry Jones and Co. can swiftly solve this problem by making a $30.96M decision regarding star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahead of the new league year, the four-year, $240 million extension signed by Prescott is set to have a massive $74.07 million hit on the Cowboys’ cap. But by restructuring this deal, the Dallas front office can effectively bring that hit down to $30.96 million, as per Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Jones has a choice to move forward with this by converting around $40 million of his base salary into a bonus to provide immediate cap relief to bring Dallas under the salary cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if this restructuring is triggered at the full $40M savings, it adds approximately $8 million per year into the next four seasons. The decision also has its cons, as Prescott’s cap hits are set to be higher than $75 million in 2027 and over $85 million in 2028.

With the Cowboys’ Lombardi Trophy drought extending to 30 years, and the owner being vocal about how a year or two can turn teams into Super Bowl contenders, this may be necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This gamble and other such contract restructures could help the Cowboys free up $131 million in cap space, providing them enough cap room to bring back George Pickens, who emerged as one of the most important cogs of their dominant offense over the 2025 season. Alternatively, there’s also a belief that Pickens will be given the franchise tag soon.

In his first season at Dallas, Pickens produced 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns as the Cowboys had an offense that ranked second in total yards per game (391.9) and seventh in points per game (27.7). These incredible numbers from the 24-year-old wideout highlight how important he was to the franchise’s only silver lining in a disappointing 7-9-1 season without a spot in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding this urgency, George Pickens’ running mate CeeDee Lamb extended a generous offer ahead of the unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

CeeDee Lamb is open to a sacrifice amid George Pickens’ drama

In his recent comments, George Pickens has already made his stance clear. He wants to be in Dallas next season, but he also understands that the decision is no longer fully in his hands. That only heightens the tension as franchise tag chatter grows louder around him.

For Jerry Jones, this is familiar territory, and also a warning sign. Last year’s Micah Parsons negotiations, where the owner attempted to bypass the agent, created unnecessary noise. With Pickens openly expressing his desire to stay, Jones will need to tread carefully, because mishandling the process could quickly turn the negotiation over its head.

ADVERTISEMENT

After acquiring George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he and CeeDee Lamb combined to form one of the fiercest wide-receiving duos across the NFL. Alongside Pickens’ 1000+ yard season, Lamb also recorded 75 catches for 1,077 yards while scoring three touchdowns in 14 games.

To ensure they continue tormenting opposition defenses, CeeDee Lamb was asked if he would go as far as restructuring his own contract to ensure Pickens remains with the Dallas franchise during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

“I mean, if it’s necessary, honestly. I’m pretty good, but I know he’s gonna get every penny that he deserves here in Dallas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys’ No. 88 was quick to respond with a resounding yes as he appeared keen to reach newer heights in 2026 with a promising offense.

If CeeDee Lamb’s willingness to restructure his deal helps Dallas lock up George Pickens, Dak Prescott would have the weapons to bring the Lombardi back to Dallas for the first time since 1996. In any case, Jones will want to figure it out at the earliest, before it becomes a repeat of Micah Parsons’ contract saga from last year.