Jerry Jones Faces Heavy Super Bowl Skepticism After Public Apology to Cowboys Fans

It has been three decades since the Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl. Despite their continuous shortcomings, owner Jerry Jones has always been confident that the Lombardi Trophy is right around the corner. Unfortunately, NFL analyst Chris Broussard has criticized Jones’ belief, revealing the best the franchise can achieve in its current state.

“Right now, no way they would make me believe they can reach the Super Bowl,” said Chris Broussard on First Things First via X, on March 2. “They haven’t been there in 30 years. They got a quarterback that is 2-5 in his 10-year career in the playoffs… But could I believe that they could make the playoffs? That they could win 11-12 games? Absolutely.”

Last season, the Cowboys’ offense and defense were like the north and south poles. While they had one of the best offenses in the league (No. 7 PPG offense), they recorded the worst defense (No. 32 PPG defense). Despite having star players such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, all of them lack proper postseason presence.

The Cowboys drafted Prescott a decade ago, and he made the playoffs several times. Unfortunately, his 2-5 playoff record doesn’t paint a good image. Also, the franchise let go of Micah Parsons last season, who was one of the best players on the defense. Besides the criticism, Broussard did point out that the Cowboys can make it to the playoffs. They have done it five times since drafting Prescott. But winning the Super Bowl is a whole different scenario.

America’s Team is pretty far from having a stable squad. Although they have been successful in drafts, the best teams in the league have a proper defense to complement their offense and vice versa. But the Cowboys lack it. Fortunately, the team does have some extra draft picks thanks to various trades. They may need to use it to bring the best-fitted players.

The analyst laid out the best-case scenario where the franchise can go for All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, develop young DE Donovan Ezeiraku and LB DeMarvion Overshown, and draft defensive players like safety Caleb Downs. This is all for a spot in the playoffs. It may break Jones’ Super Bowl bubble, but he is not ready to back down. Just a day before Broussard’s skepticism came through, Jones laid down an apology for the lack of success.

Jerry Jones issues an apology for failing to win the Super Bowl for three decades

The Cowboys Nation last saw the Lombardi Trophy headed to their city in 1996. The trio of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin was immortalized as they won the third Super Bowl in four years. However, no one knew that it would be the end of the fairy tale. Now, it has been 30 years since Jerry Jones picked up the trophy. Because of failing to deliver, Jones has issued a public apology to the fans.

“Yes, I do,” said Jerry Jones to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. “I know that my way of addressing it, which would be just what we’re sitting here talking to you about, is the best way to correct it. The thing that I would want our fans to know is how much input that I have into what goes on when they see a ball snapped or a play and how much third-party input.”

In these 30 years, the Cowboys have seen several Pro Bowlers and All-Pro players play for the franchise. They have helped America’s Team clinch the NFC East title numerous times. But when it came to delivering the ultimate prize, they always came up short.

As a result, Jones has confirmed that he will be extra careful when making decisions regarding the franchise. He will consult with the coaches on who to draft and seek their advice going forward. Recently, he revealed that he wanted to win the most Super Bowls as an owner. The Patriots’ Robert Kraft is currently on top with six championships. So, Jones is only halfway through.

With the increasing pressure from the fans and the media, he will prefer to take one step at a time. Although everyone believes the Super Bowl is still a long way off, Jones is ready to venture down that road. Who knows, maybe the 31st year will be the lucky year.