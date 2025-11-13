Jerry Jones’ Family Admits They Never Call the Cowboys ‘America’s Team,’ but Explains Why the Moniker Still Matters

The Dallas Cowboys earned the moniker “America’s Team.” Back in the late 1970s, under the calm brilliance of Tom Landry, the Cowboys dominated. Five Super Bowl wins between 1972 and 1996 sealed their legend. But here’s the twist: since the takeover, Jerry Jones and his family have never referred to them as America’s Team.

And if you’re wondering why, Cowboys EVP Charlotte Jones sheds some light on it.

“It’s super important for us. We’ve never called ourselves that [America’s Team], but we have certainly taken on that mantle and felt like we need to represent every voice that’s here in this country. To be able to present our game in a way that is inclusive. To do so in a way that entices a young fan, and then celebrates the elderly that are here, that choose to be a part of why they come to see the sport. Our game is a respite. People come here to leave their problems at home.”

So, it’s less about a label and more about what the Cowboys stand for: a place where fans, old and new, can escape life for a few hours. That escape, according to Charlotte, is what truly defines the Cowboys’ spirit.

She believes fans come to the game to escape daily struggles and find joy. The Cowboys’ EVP says football inspires them through teamwork, perseverance, and hope. For her, it’s more than entertainment. It’s about giving people a break, lifting spirits, and reminding them that resilience matters both on and off the field.

“That’s the inspiration. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to inspire people, we’re trying to motivate people, and we’re trying to give them just a break all the problems they have so they can come here and celebrate.”

However, the Cowboys’ current form doesn’t exactly echo that proud legacy. The season has been shaky. The defense, once their calling card, hasn’t looked the same.

Trading away Micah Parsons in August hurt more than they’d admit. Sure, they tried patching things up with Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams, but chemistry takes time.

Week after week, the results have been underwhelming. The aura of America’s Team feels like it’s slipping. Against the Cardinals, it was clear. And to make it worse, a young Cardinals rookie recently made sure to remind Jerry Jones of that very fact.

Cardinals rookie mocks Jerry Jones’ America’s Team

Last week’s loss sparked a fresh debate about the America’s Team tag that Jerry Jones proudly stands behind. And this time, the jab came from Arizona’s first-round pick, Walter Nolen.

“That’s all I know how to do it play fast and violent, which I feel like I brought to the defense this week, and I’m gonna continue to do it every week,” said Walter Nolen. “It’s gonna get better every week.”

From the first snap, Arizona’s front seven came out swinging. They kept Dak Prescott under fire, shut down the ground game, and made every yard a struggle. Walter Nolen also performed well.

His sack on 1st and 10 set the tone, pushing Dallas six yards back. By the end of the night, he had four tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss across 37 snaps.

The Cardinals’ offense converted 54% of its third downs and held possession for more than 33 minutes. The highlight? At 00:49 in the second quarter, Jacoby Brissett bulldozed in for a sneak touchdown and shouted, “It’s so fu-king’s just… easy.”

In total, the Cowboys accumulated 333 yards but just 10 points. They went 0-for-3 on fourth downs, coughed up two fumbles, and couldn’t finish in the red zone. Arizona’s defense sacked Prescott five times and forced Dallas to abandon its run game early.

Now, after another humbling night, Jerry Jones has some explaining to do if America’s Team wants to keep that name alive.