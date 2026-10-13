Jerry Jones Forces Major Change on Cowboys DC After Embarrassing Start to Season

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 season with renewed hope and a revamped roster, especially after questionable defensive performances last season, which gave up a league-high 30.1 points per game. Christian Parker came to the Cowboys to fix the defense as the coordinator. Instead, five weeks into the season, he’s watching it struggle in real time. As a result, owner Jerry Jones has announced a solution.

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“I think you search for what we can do differently that would give us better results. That’s the main emphasis that would spend some, let’s say, specific attention to areas. You’d look at such things,” Jones said on 105.3 The FAN. “We’re going to coach the defense from not on the field but up above. Parker’s going up above. And so you should be looking for ways to adjust and make changes to improve.

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“So that’s the point of improving from the results we’ve had the last few weeks.”

When asked to confirm if that meant Parker will be moving up to the booth for this season, Jones responded: “Correct.”

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Jerry Jones’ announcement to move Christian Parker from the sideline to the coaches’ booth comes as a tactical shift during a rocky 2026 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys’ defense, which currently ranks 31st in the league with 395.4 yards allowed per game.

While Jones refrained from revealing reasons behind the move, this change could also stand as a strategic attempt by the Cowboys to help the first-year defensive coordinator to better understand the flaws.

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On the sideline, sightlines are frequently blocked by players and equipment. Moving to the skybox will give Parker a clean, elevated bird’s-eye perspective of the entire gridiron, potentially making it easier to recognize opposing offensive personnel packages, passing concepts, and structural vulnerabilities in real time.

Other than that, the coaching booth will also provide an isolated, quiet setting away from the chaotic noise and emotion of the field, which would allow Parker to dissect information and call plays with an analytical approach.

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In the meantime, since Parker will no longer be on the field, the Cowboys’ positional assistants will assume direct responsibility for managing player energy and executing face-to-face adjustments between drives.

That said, this particular structural adjustment is strikingly familiar for Dallas. During the 2025 season, the Cowboys made the exact same move with former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus when his unit struggled.

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In December 2025, with the Cowboys’ defense giving up a staggering 30 points per game and ranking near the bottom of the league, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Eberflus decided to move the coordinator upstairs.

Eberflus made the transition ahead of Week 15, coaching from the booth for only the final three games of the regular season. But the move didn’t make any major impact on their season.

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The Cowboys lost two of their final three games while continuing to surrender 30 points per game, and Jones fired Eberflus immediately after the season concluded.

Comparatively, for the 2026 season, the decision to move Parker to the booth came early, and the Cowboys are competing with a 2-3 record for now.

That being said, defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s booth transition is not the only lever Jerry Jones pulled. Just one day prior, the Dallas Cowboys brought veteran coach Mike Pettine out of retirement to serve as a senior defensive assistant.

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Jerry Jones Made Another Change to the Defensive Unit

Mike Pettine was originally targeted by Parker when he was hired in January 2026 under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but Pettine declined due to his retirement plans. However, following a disappointing Week 5 loss to the Bucs, the Cowboys finally convinced the 60-year-old Pettine to join the staff.

Jerry Jones emphasized that this hire is seamless because of Pettine’s existing relationships within the building.

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“It fits so well because the knowledge of the scheme and the time that he’s had with Schottenheimer- and the time he’s had with Parker, and frankly he’s coached directly three of our players,” Jones added on 105.3 The Fan.

First off, Mike Pettine served as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator from 2018–2020. In 2019, he also hired Christian Parker to his very first NFL coaching gig as a defensive quality control assistant.

Secondly, Pettine also spent a number of years working closely with head coach Brian Schottenheimer during their shared time with the New York Jets (2009-2011).

That said, Parker will make his first play-calling appearance from the booth during the Cowboys’ upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup against the Packers on October 18.