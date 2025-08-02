Jerry Jones Frustrated With Micah Parsons, Per Insider, as Cowboys Star Incites Drama

By now, the headlines should have read that Micah Parsons has inked his deal, but Jerry Jones continues to dodge. What began as routine negotiation (heading in a positive direction) talks quickly dissolved into silence once Parsons brought in his agent. That communication line has now become a ghost town. Now, with the Cowboys set to face the Rams on August 9, this contract is absolutely impossible to procrastinate. Parsons is present at camp but is unsigned. And word is, behind closed doors, frustration is boiling over. Instead of headlines detailing a contract breakdown, a breakup has been announced.

For context, Micah Parsons’ rookie deal came with a fifth-year option, which the Cowboys exercised to keep him through 2025. Over four years, he has earned just $7.29 million despite emerging as one of the league’s premier defensive weapons. Parsons now wants his paycheck to match his production. The issue? Negotiations have derailed completely, and there is no hope of coming back from there. Parsons has already announced that he feels “disrespected” and is going to do something about it.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater offered an inside look at the mess on her X account. Her post revealed how conflicting accounts cloud the truth. “Numbers were discussed as it related to what Micah Parsons felt his value was during a meeting that Jerry called to discuss his leadership role. It’s unclear who prompted that. One side said Micah did, the other said Jerry did.” One fact stands clear. “As of August 1st, there has not been one written offer sheet submitted to Micah’s agent. Nothing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Then came the not-so-surprising conclusion: trade request. Slater added that there were trade whispers if no deal was struck. After all, Parsons had reported to training camp but chose not to participate in drills, holding firm on his deal. And of course, citing a back injury. On the other hand, Dallas had already gone through contract stalemates with both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott last year. Fans were assuming the front office was pulling a similar move this time, too. In Parsons’ case, the involvement of the agent has somehow become a Tier 1 offense for the front office.

But on Friday (August 1), Micah Parsons took matters into his own hands. He dropped a bomb on social media. “I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” he wrote. “My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.” Yikes! The Cowboys may have just let their best player walk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Micah Parsons’ walking spell disaster for Jerry Jones?

Imagine taking away franchise starters who are the face of teams. Take away Joe Burrow from the Bengals or Patrick Mahomes from the Chiefs, and their teams are unrecognizable. That is the kind of impact Micah Parsons has on the Cowboys’ defense. And even the roster knows it. On X, Lamb showed his support: “Never fails, dawg. Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular.” Parsons’ frustration is rooted in emotion. He believed he had done enough to stay.

“Yes, I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet,” Parsons wrote. “I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this [America’s] team once again.” What pushed him to the edge was the long, drawn-out negotiation process.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His stats prove he is elite. Parsons has logged 52.5 sacks over four seasons. Only Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, J.J. Watt, and DeMarcus Ware had more in that span. He is one of just two players ever to notch 12 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons. He hit that mark in 2024 despite missing four games with a high ankle sprain. It’s not that the Cowboys do have names on deck. Fowler Jr., Sam Williams, Ezeiruaku, and Kneeland are all there. However, none bring the dominance that Parsons does. He was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year three times for a reason.

If a trade goes down, a few teams stand out. Reports suggest that the Raiders are one of the teams that have the most cap space in 2026, according to Spotrac. Since most massive contracts are backloaded, that matters. Teams have already begun eyeing him.