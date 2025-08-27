Jerry Jones Gets $45M Micah Parsons Notice After Cowboys Released 53-Man Roster

The Cowboys–Micah Parsons relationship is at a point of no return. It doesn’t matter how you want to twist the narrative, but this might just be beyond saving. Yeah, Dak Prescott said he was ‘hopeful‘ that Micah would be here in week 1, but that’s looking less and less likely. And why wouldn’t it?

Between months of taking shots at Micah, his loyalty, and fitness, and lying about the fact that his agent told you to stick the proposed contract “up your a–“? You can’t really expect a good ending here. It’s all about who ends up happier. And Micah just got a way out.

Yeah, there’s a contract on the table. Not from the Cowboys, not the Falcons or the Patriots. It’s from the Packers. And it’s worth $45 million, reportedly. Yeah, that’s more than what the Steelers gave TJ Watt. Micah might’ve finally found a team that recognises what he’s worth.

Let’s talk numbers first. If those numbers check out, we’re not just talking about a raise, no. We’re talking about the pass-rusher market getting detonated. TJ Watt’s extension in Pittsburgh (three years, $123M) was already eye-popping, averaging about $41M a season and making him the league’s priciest non-quarterback. Resetting that bar means every GM with an elite edge talent just felt their stomach drop.

And Garrett drew the line at $40M a year. If the Packers actually push Parsons to $45M annually, we’re talking elite QB-level money for pass rushers for years to come. And honestly? They deserve every bit of it.

And you just know why the Packers are willing to offer that money. 52.5 career sacks, multiple Pro Bowls, and All-Pro stamps, he’s got everything. Even with time lost in 2024, Parsons still rang up 12 sacks, top 10 in the league. And he continued to be the kind of multi-dimensional defender who pressures the quarterback, defends the run and drops into coverage occasionally.

As for Green Bay, they neeed him. In 2024, they quietly put together one of the league’s most balanced resumes. 6th in total defense (315.6 yards allowed per game) and 8th in total offense (370.8 yards gained). But for all that symmetry, one gap stood out: the pass rush never really tilted games the way top-tier units do. That’s why Micah comes in. And for Dallas, they’ll sure miss him. He’s there in the 53-man roster, yet you can feel his absence.

Cowboys release the 53-man roster

Dallas locked in its initial 53-man roster after the cutdown deadline, and the moves weren’t just paperwork. Micah Parsons was kept on the active list. Well, that’s not too surprising. Brian probably still expects something would magically solve this feud. It’s the hope that kills you, Brian.

Some other big decisions, too. Including waiving RB Deuce Vaughn and WR Jalen Brooks, and trading OL Asim Richards to the Saints. So basically, tighten the window on how Dallas plans to start the season without rocking the boat further.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.

Dallas locked in its quarterback depth by naming Joe Milton as Dak Prescott’s top backup, a move that underscores the franchise’s comfort with the rookie’s raw arm strength, despite the uneven tape. At running back, the Cowboys will roll with three: Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue. Basically, shutting the door on Deuce Vaughn’s roster spot.

Now where does that leave Micah? Jerry Jones has kept the door cracked on doubt, admitting he’s “not fully confident” Micah Parsons will be in uniform while the holdout drags on. But as we mentioned, Brian is rather…hopeful. “No, because I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah’s going to be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever it is,” he said.

Does he mean it, or is this just coach talk? Probably the latter. And if the Packers really put up a $45 million contract on the table, we can’t see Micah not accepting it.