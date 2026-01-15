Jerry Jones Gets $140M Alert on George Pickens’ Contract as Cowboys Risk Losing WR to AFC Rival

The Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, may end up emptying his pockets for George Pickens. The wide receiver’s contract is valid for only a couple of months, and other franchises are already targeting the WR to strengthen their roster. Amid these, 105.3 The Fan threw a wrench in Jones’ plans by projecting a contract extension for Pickens that could make him more valuable than WR CeeDee Lamb.

“I think I need $140 million if I’m George Pickens,” said Gavin Dawson on 105.3 The Fan on YouTube.

“I mean, this cap is only go going up. By the time we get to 2028, 2029, that $30 million is going to be very low compared to where the top of this wide receiver market is going. But even if it’s a team-friendly deal, even if it’s 30 million, I want, really want to spend that on the defense. If I can’t help it. That’s where I’m at.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in 2022 (52nd overall pick), and the Cowboys drafted him in 2025. Coming to Dallas, the star WR has become one-half of the Cowboys’ offense, helping them become one of the top teams. He recorded 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Based on his performance, the radio station may not have been too far from his potential contract details. The Cowboys offered WR CeeDee Lamb a 4-year contract extension, valued at $136 million in 2024. The wide receiver market value has risen over the past two years. Pickens and his agent, David Mulugheta, can easily demand $140 million. Moreover, Mulugheta is one of the top agents in the league, who helped Micah get a record-breaking deal when the trade with the Cowboys broke down.

On the other hand, the franchise has been one of the worst in the league defensively. They were last in passing defense with 251.5 passing yards allowed per game; with 377 yards allowed per contest, they ranked 30th in total defense, and last in points allowed per game with 30.1.

Now, if the WR demands such a massive contract, they may not be able to get defense players during the draft. They have two draft picks in the first round thanks to the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers. If they don’t have the cap, they won’t be able to create a stable defense for the upcoming season.

The Cowboys have 22 players who will enter free agency in March. 16 of them are unrestricted free agents. Even though reports claim that Jones will only go for 5 of them, Pickens’ contract could pose a problem for them. However, even if he doesn’t re-sign him, some franchises are eyeing him.

The Tennessee Titans are looking for someone of George Pickens’ caliber

The Tennessee Titans were one of the worst teams in the league, winning only three games out of seventeen. They missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. To make sure the number does not increase, the Titans will try to create a championship-contending roster, with George Pickens ranking high on their wish list.

“The Titans will make a huge splash by signing George Pickens in free agency,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz said. “Tennessee’s biggest need is talented and experienced wide receivers for Ward, and the Titans have a ton of cap space.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Sep 14, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250914_jcd_aj6_0165

The way the season turned out for them, the franchise won’t be proud. But the result, following the 3-14 record in the league, is of great significance. Not only will they earn the 4th pick during the 2026 NFL Draft, but they will also have a massive cap space of $77 million. Combining these two factors could see the Titans dominating the AFC South once again.

They already have a prodigy in QB Cam Ward, and great rookie wideouts in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Now, they just need some star power who can change the outcome of the game with their speed and skill. Pickens has shown in the Cowboys’ uniform that he can be that star power. If he were to go to Tennessee, no doubt they would be one of the titans in the league.

Jones has a history of delaying contracts. It has been happening since the early 1990s. Emmitt Smith, Dak Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott all fall under that pattern. If the Cowboys owner delays the contract negotiations after Pickens’ contract runs out, the Titans can swoop in with a lucrative offer. Now, it remains to be seen what shape the Jerry Jones and George Pickens saga takes, with the Titans breathing down their necks.