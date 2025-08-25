Jerry Jones Gives Up on Cowboys Veteran 3 Weeks After Signing OT for Dak Prescott

La’el Collins is familiar with the glory days of the Cowboys‘ O-line. After all, between 2015 and 2021, he was part of an iconic group that included Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, among others. So, when the opportunity came for him to return, he gladly accepted. However, just three weeks after signing a Cowboys veteran to protect Dak Prescott at the OT position, Jones and Co. have given up on him.

Collins came into Dallas’ training camp after the team had suffered serious injuries at his position. Tyler Guyton, Rob Jones, and Saahiq Charles are all on the shelf. As such, this was a great chance for Collins, who himself is no stranger to injury, having last played in 2022, prior to suffering a torn ACL and MCL. Nevertheless, it seems he is not part of Brian Schottenheimer‘s plans.

ESPN’s Todd Archer also corroborated the news, pointing out that Collins had featured heavily in the preseason. Moreover, the 32-year-old veteran was praised for his work with the young offensive and defensive linemen. “La’el Collins is among the players being released by the Cowboys today, according to a source. Collins, who started 71 games for the Cowboys from 2015-21, joined the team in training camp and played in three preseason games. Coaches praised his work with young OL, DL,” tweeted Archer.

All this put together makes Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ decision to cut him all the more surprising. Losing a veteran presence like La’el Collins could have a significant effect on the team. This is especially true considering the questions surrounding the NFC East team’s O-line.

Jerry Jones needs to beef up the offensive line

This preseason has been one that has truly tested Jerry Jones. The biggest issue he has faced is undoubtedly the current saga he is in with Micah Parsons. The All-Pro linebacker wants out of Dallas and has even handed in a trade request. As such, Jones’ focus has been on him, leading to neglect in other areas of concern.

Chief among them might just be the offensive line. With La’el Collins now cut, the Cowboys’ O-line looks significantly weaker. Granted, they did draft Tyler Booker and Ajani Cornelius, while also signing Hakeem Adeniji and re-signing Dakota Shepley, but that may not be enough. After all, Pro Football Focus has them ranked as the 10th-worst offensive line heading into the 2025 season.

The success of the Cowboys’ season will lie heavily on Dak Prescott’s shoulders. With that in mind, and considering that he is both injury-prone and earning a whopping $47,750,000 this season, it might be wise to beef up the O-Line. This becomes even more significant when considering the injuries.

It will be interesting to see how the team addresses this situation. Brian Schottenheimer and his men kick off the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have one of the meanest defenses in the league. They will need the offensive line to be on point if they hope to pick up the win.