Jerry Jones’ Grandson Sends Message to Rival NFL QB as Cowboys Urged to Make Late Quarterback Move

Essentials Inside The Story Quinn Ewers earns rare cross-team praise after first Dolphins win

Ewers delivers historic first-half performance against Buccaneers

Cowboys QB future in focus as Joe Milton III gains Week 18 buzz

A stunning rookie performance from Miami’s Quinn Ewers didn’t just earn him his first NFL win. It also caught the eye of Cowboys royalty. The Miami Dolphins experienced a very special first in a tough win against the Buccaneers. The victory marked Quinn Ewers’ first victory in Dolphin Colors. This effort did not go unnoticed, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ grandson, Paxton Anderson, appreciated the young QB’s performance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“DAWG!!!!” the caption read as Paxton Anderson posted his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture featured Ewers, fresh off a win against the Bucs. He had a big smile on his face and wore a metal locket with “BIG CAM” written on it. He had watches on both wrists as he posed for the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is no surprise that Jones’ grandson was full of appreciation for a rival franchise. Ewers entered the game without a touchdown in his NFL career. Now, he is the first Dolphins rookie QB with 2 TD passes in the first half since Dan Marino in 1983.

The young QB completed 14-of-22 passes for 172 passing yards and two touchdowns. His first start for the franchise was rather disappointing. They lost 45-21 to the Bengals, with Ewers completing 20-of-30 passes for 260 yards. He also threw two interceptions. However, his comeback came in the very next game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Following Miami’s losing out on the playoff spot, Mike McDaniel benched QB1 Tua Tagovailoa. While the reason has not been specified, it is not because of an injury. This decision paved the way for the rookie QB to earn a first-team spot and make a name for himself.

Praise for Quinn Ewers did not stop with the stat sheet. Fellow Dolphins rookie Theo Wease Jr. summed it up best after the game, calling Ewers the “swaggiest on the field.” That confidence showed early. Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Ewers flipped momentum by launching a strike from the 30-yard line, finding Wease down the left side for a 63-yard touchdown that ignited Miami’s first score.

While Anderson’s praise for a rival rookie highlights the kind of young talent fans crave, the Cowboys have a similar question brewing in their own quarterback room as the season winds down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Milton III is urged to make his first start of the season in Week 18

There is a great scope for the Cowboys to develop the future of the franchise, as per the managing editor of Cowboys Wire, K.D. Drummond. Dak Prescott is already 32 and has a history of suffering from injuries, including a dislocated ankle during the 2020 season, a fractured thumb in 2022, and a hamstring injury in 2024.

With the Cowboys out of the postseason race, Brian Schottenheimer could very well try to evaluate the squad to give young players a chance. Joe Milton III is the first name that comes to mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

In limited action, Joe Milton III has quietly made the most of his opportunities. Across three appearances, he completed 72.7 percent of his passes, averaged 10.0 yards per throw, and flashed his arm strength with a 35-yard strike and a touchdown in Denver.

“He didn’t look good initially in the preseason, but Joe Milton’s stock went up based on the final 2025 preseason performance,” Drummond wrote. “It’s time to let Milton play and find out what they have in him.”

That uptick K.D. Drummond pointed to traces back to Joe Milton III’s final preseason showing against the Falcons. The young quarterback flashed real promise, throwing for 132 yards, a touchdown, and posting a solid 97.5 passer rating. It was the kind of performance that quietly nudged his stock upward inside the Cowboys’ building.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young QB could very well be the future of the Cowboys. But it is the head coach who will take the final call. Jerry Jones also confirmed that no players will be benched for the last few games. On the final game of the season, the franchise could go for some fresh legs to evaluate the squad better against the Giants.