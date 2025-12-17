Jerry Jones Has Already Made Final Decision on Matt Eberflus Firing as Cowboys Owner Loses Faith: Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones signals Matt Eberflus’ exit as Cowboys’ defense collapses

Insider claims decision made despite late-season games and slim playoff odds

Whether strong finish can save Eberflus amid ownership pressure and optics

The Dallas Cowboys’ season is all but over, and owner Jerry Jones is reportedly ready to make his first move in a defensive overhaul. The season began with hopes, with the backing of stars like Dak Prescott and George Pickens in the squad. While the offense has been praised, it is the defense that has been letting them down. Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, has been singled out for this. Now, even Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones seems to have made his stance clear regarding this situation.

“He [Jones] can’t say no,” said Shan Shariff via 105.3 The Fan. “The last three games have no impact because that means that the decision has already been made. So, I think it was lip service. I think he’s already made up his mind. Matt Eberflus will be another defensive coordinator change for Jerry Jones next year.”

According to Shan Shariff of the Inside The Star podcast, Jerry Jones has already made up his mind on firing Matt Eberflus. It is just a matter of time until things get passed officially. For a team that started the season with Super Bowl aspirations, a less than 1% chance at the playoffs is a catastrophic failure, and the blame is starting to land squarely on one coach’s shoulders.

Since Eberflus took up the job, the defense has been in shambles. Dallas has allowed 374.9 total yards per game and 254.8 passing yards per game, ranking poorly in both departments. The only silver lining has been trading Quinnen Williams from the Jets and Logan Wilson from the Bengals on the trade deadline. The move has improved their defensive stats to some extent. With 120.1 rushing yards allowed per game, they are currently ranked 18th in rushing defense.

However, that does not do enough to save Eberflus’ job. Especially in the last three games discussed on the podcast, the Dallas Cowboys have allowed a whopping 264 yards in passing per game. Jerry Jones even remarked that underperforming quarterbacks suddenly become prime-time players when facing the Cowboys.

“It seems like we’re always saying that about these QBs — some of them that haven’t played as well, but when they play us, they play better,” said Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan, via Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt. “I think that’s telling.”

In the last game against the Vikings, J.J. McCarthy had been struggling the whole season, but once Minnesota faced the Cowboys, he threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. The defensive errors and failure to create pressure were telling, as it was only McCarthy’s second game in which a team failed to sack him.

Besides taking a stance on Eberflus’ future, Jones has also revealed how the Cowboys intend to finish the season.

Winning is the only thing on Jerry Jones’ mind

As the Cowboys are lingering on their 1% chance for qualification, it could all end even before they enter the field on Sunday. If the Bears win on Saturday, then Dallas will be out of the playoff picture entirely. However, Jerry Jones is paying no attention to these stats. For him, his team should go for the win in the last three games.

“We’ll worry about [being eliminated] when the time comes, but a win is very, very important in the NFL, and a win is important to me,” said Jerry Jones on Tuesday’s radio interview. “A win does a lot of positive things. I don’t care when it happens. We owe it to that mirror, and we certainly owe it to our fans that we want to walk out there and be competitive. We will not try for a draft position. We won’t be looking at anything like that. We’ll be out there playing football, and we’ll bring them to play.”

People often don’t agree with the Cowboys’ owner, but they will in this respect. He wants to set a winning culture in his team. Dallas only had one winning streak this season. So, winning the last three games will be beneficial.

If they finish with a better win-loss ratio, 9-7-1, end the season on a firm note, it might provide Matt Eberflus with a cushion. The in-form Chargers are their next opponent. It is still too early to predict how things will end up for Dallas. With so many things happening around the Cowboys, it will be interesting to see how they finish with their final two games on the road.