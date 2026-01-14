Jerry Jones Is Fearful About Injured CB’s NFL Future as Cowboys Announce Surgery Update on $92M Star

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones concerned over key CB's recurring foot injuries

Cowboys CB undergoes second surgery, eyes 2026 return

Dallas defense awaits cornerback's recovery amid major struggles

Cornerback DaRon Bland’s latest injury had General Manager Jerry Jones fretting over his future. Bland’s foot issues have been troubling him for the past two years, cutting his season short both times. As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for a stronger season, the $92 million star’s health becomes an unavoidable question. And now, Jones has voiced his concerns about the recurring health scare that could have a grave long-term impact.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys announced that Bland successfully underwent surgery on his left foot by an Indianapolis-based doctor, David Porter. This was the second time he sought treatment on the same foot, and Jerry Jones couldn’t help but raise concerns for his health. He addressed the player’s repeated foot injuries at the end-of-season press conference.

“I’m not a doctor… but I don’t like that at all,” he said. “I don’t like the sound of that. You have to watch feet, relative to the future.”

GM Jones’ worries are valid because foot issues are crucial and could affect a player’s long-term outlook. That holds in Bland’s case when considering his medical history. The 26-year-old initially fractured his leg during training camp before the 2024 season. After surgery, he managed to enter the season but suited up for just seven games.

Things were slightly better this year as he made twelve appearances before landing on injured reserve for the final three weeks. He had also missed two games early on after sustaining a separate injury on his right foot during practice. Despite the injuries limiting his playing time, he posted the best season of his career with 74 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

In 2023, Bland set a league record with five interception returns for touchdowns. Jerry Jones is fully aware of his potential and would like to maximize it. But he can only achieve it if his cornerback is healthy enough to follow his lead. Now, the burning question is: when will he make a comeback?

When will DaRon Bland return?

Bland will probably return for the 2026 season following a successful second surgery on his left foot. According to an ESPN insider, he is expected to join the Cowboys in the offseason, with the major goal being full health ahead of training camp in July. With the team officially out of the tournament, the former fifth-round pick can utilize this time to recover fully.

The cornerback’s decision to push through the pain throughout the campaign did him no good. And that’s what likely boosted his confidence and prompted him to opt for surgery this month.

“I’m always trying to get back to feeling like I’m regular, feel like me,” he said.

As Bland takes a step towards his recovery, his team remains by his side as they always have. Despite dealing with his disappointing injury situation, the franchise locked him in for a four-year, $92 million extension that runs through 2029. The best part? Jerry Jones and his team have no qualms about the August deal.

“He has been everything you could ask for relative to his rehab, relative to his competes,” Jones said in December. “He’s done the best that he’s had to work with as it turns out with his injury. He’s thumbs up.”

The surgery update sparks hope for the Cowboys’ defense, which ranked 30th in the league, allowing an abysmal 377 yards and 30.1 points. The situation even led to the firing of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. With the team feeling the void of Trevon Diggs and slot corner Jourdan Lewis, DaRon Bland’s return could steady the position.