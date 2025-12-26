Jerry Jones Is Speechless With Cowboys Coach Ignoring $36 Million Weapon, Raises Concern Over Game Plan

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones is baffled that the Cowboys are benching one of their MVPs.

Dak Prescott is the saving grace for America's team.

Jerry Jones is disappointed with the Cowboys' defense.

Christmas Day delivered the Dallas Cowboys a win. But owner and general manager Jerry Jones wasn’t celebrating. Dallas topped the Washington Commanders 30-23, yet one glaring absence left the owner searching for answers. Logan Wilson, the linebacker they traded for specifically to bolster their struggling defense, didn’t play a single snap. Jones couldn’t explain it, and that’s the problem.

“I don’t have an explanation for you for why Wilson wasn’t in there,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “We planned to have him in there. He needs to be in there. He has good instincts. The reason we got him was because he reads the play quick, and can basically be in his lane of responsibility, and react quickly. It’s critical that a linebacker have quick reacting [ability]. He’s able to do that. That’s why we got him.”

This wasn’t some depth piece riding the bench. Wilson carries a four-year, $36 million extension he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals before the 2023 season. The Cowboys acquired him in November because of his quick-twitch instincts. But he hasn’t been put to the use Jerry Jones expected of him.

Since arriving in Dallas, Wilson’s barely been able to make a splash. In six games, he has recorded 17 tackles. For a player who averaged over 100 tackles annually in Cincy, it’s baffling. His Dallas tenure looks DOA, with projections already surfacing about his release to free up cap space for next season.

Even more alarming, Wilson’s benching exposed something uglier. This defense simply can’t hold leads. The offense built a 24-10 halftime cushion, then watched Dallas nearly blow it… again.

Washington’s RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt ripped off touchdown runs of 10 and 72 yards, slicing the lead to 24-17. They ran just 41 plays to Dallas’ 87 and yet threatened late. Brandon Aubrey’s field goals from 52 and 51 yards saved the day for Dallas. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott fought through six painful sacks and helped the offense stay alive. But the defensive cracks remained obvious.

This unit ranked among the league’s worst all season. Nothing changed except a brief spark after the trade deadline. Injuries, scheme confusion under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and personnel mismatches have plagued Dallas from Week 1. Logan Wilson’s absence only magnifies the chaos now.

But here’s the thing. Jones wasn’t just confused about Wilson. His frustration ran deeper, aimed squarely at the defensive game plan itself. And when asked directly about the scheme, he didn’t hold back.

Jerry Jones puts Matt Eberflus’ defense on blast

When asked if he’s pleased “scheme-wise and with the coaching staff on the defensive side,” Jones all but delivered a death sentence with his verdict.

“No. No. Not at all,” Jones said. “We have a lot of work to do over there.”

That’s the owner publicly torching his defensive schemes. He didn’t name Eberflus outright, but there was little left to the imagination in Jerry’s tone. Eberflus arrived with fanfare after his Bears tenure ended disastrously. His seat’s been hot for weeks, but now it’s scorching.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer already tried damage control. In Week 16, he moved Eberflus from the sideline to the coaching box, hoping that a change in vantage point could finally help the defense. The Los Angeles Chargers dropped 34 points anyway. That experiment failed spectacularly.

The irony stings. Schottenheimer’s offense ranks fifth in scoring offense and leads the league in total offense and passing yards. Yet, his name gets dragged down by a defense that simply refuses to show up. Jerry Jones had already cycled through two defensive coordinators before Eberflus got a shot. Now Eberflus looks destined to become the latest casualty.

One last game remains against the New York Giants. One last divisional matchup for both teams without any playoff hopes. For Matt Eberflus, the exit sign is glowing red. For Logan Wilson, his Dallas chapter feels like a $36 million mistake. And for Jerry Jones? He’s finally out of patience with a defense that can’t be fixed without a wrecking ball and a rebuilding blueprint.