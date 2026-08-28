Jerry Jones’ Major Plans for Cowboys Revealed Despite Slow Offseason Woes

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off an underwhelming season, which they wrapped up with a 7-9-1 record. Heading into the 2026 season, the team had a few gaps to fill. Yet, when it comes to trades, there hasn’t been much movement from owner Jerry Jones & Co. in that particular department. Still, as it seems, the Cowboys haven’t completely shut the door on a possible trade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Now, when training camp opened, Jerry Jones was asked about why they got off the Micah Parsons trade, and he said, ‘Who said we got off of that?’ Basically saying, “No, we never got off of that,” and leaving the door open,” Content creator and the host of Jobu’s Sports Report (JSR), Mark Holmes, said on YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

“And he has since, during training camp here, gone through and has reiterated if they can find the right deal that helps the team, by all means they’ll pull the trigger. Now I don’t know if that ends up being that. That’s just lip service. We’ll have to wait and see. But this is a perfect opportunity because now you got all the owners here together… [and] that’s what you can do. That’s the kind of thing that you can do. So, be that as it may.”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Barry Sanders holds franchise rushing record with 15,269 career yards. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Mark Holmes’ assessment comes after considering the current situation around the NFL. The franchise owners were recently called upon for a meeting on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, where they discussed multiple agendas. From the Seattle Seahawks’ $9.6 billion sale to the scrapping of Pro Bowl games.

ADVERTISEMENT

But such meetings also present an opportunity for NFL owners to have a casual conversation about potential trades. As for Jerry Jones, who is coming off a losing season, he has been vocal about opening up to such opportunities if presented.

“I’d be very interested,” Jones said last month. “I’d give up the future to substitute where we are today — as to a player — to give you an idea about what I’d invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for Opening Day — I would.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to other franchises, for example, the LA Rams, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t made any major trades, especially considering the defensive performances they showcased last season. Under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, they finished 32nd in the league in points allowed, giving up a franchise-record 30.1 points per game (511 total points).

The Cowboys did rope in Rashan Gary (Edge) from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and Dee Winters (LB) from the San Francisco 49ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Rams, on the other hand, signed Myles Garrett (Defensive Player of the Year) from the Cleveland Browns and Trent McDuffie (All-Pro cornerback) from the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that has upgraded itself into a potential Super Bowl LXI favorites.

However, the team has shown great signs during preseason. Not only have they won both their games, but they have done so in dominant fashion. The Cowboys go into their third preseason game having won their two games combined with a 51-20 scoreline.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have allowed only two touchdowns in their games, which is an indication of how good the signings have been. However, there is no shying away from the fact that the team will be interested in further signing another player to add to the depth and increase their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

While Jones is interested in giving up future draft capital to trade a premium asset, there haven’t been many links, apart from the Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby. The five-time Pro Bowler has been linked with the team throughout this offseason. If he starts the season with the Raiders, but the franchise once again fail to put up a good showing in the first few games, the November trade deadline could see him end up in Dallas.