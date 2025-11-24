Jerry Jones Makes Decision on George Pickens’ Extension Before Dak Prescott’s Clear Demand

George Pickens walked into the Cowboys locker room as a high-risk move, yet he settled in like he had been part of The Star for years. He quickly turned into one of the most dangerous playmakers in the Silver and Blue. Yet, some wondered if his fire could complicate any long-term deal. Now, Jerry Jones finally broke his silence on Pickens’ future.

The Cowboys’ owner did not hesitate when asked about keeping Pickens long-term. He said, “Of course.” Jerry Jones wants George Pickens to remain with the team next season and beyond. Right after that, he explained how he sees the receiver within the group.

“George has been such an integral part of our story, and he has his story to a degree that’s our story, and I’m so proud of him,” Jones said. “Everybody on this team is, and he certainly has absolutely been the difference as we played over the last two weeks, and we can let it come as well. It’s something when you’ve got 88 and pick.”

Jones doubled down on his confidence in the young wideout.

“I’m proud of the season he’s having. It exceeds anything we could have hoped for.”

Safe to say, Pickens has blown past expectations in such a short time. With 67 catches for 1,054 yards and 8 touchdowns in 11 games, his impact speaks for itself. And next to Dak Prescott, he built a connection that lights up AT&T Stadium and keeps the playoff window open for the Cowboys.

Now the clock is ticking. Pickens hits free agency after the 2025 season, and the tension around contract talks will only grow. Dallas must weigh his production, his growth as a teammate, and the spark he provides next to Prescott. His chemistry with Dak Prescott has been evident, and Dallas will need his talent if they are to stay alive in the season. And Prescott also knows that.

After Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott talks about Pickens

While the extension conversation heats up in Cowboys Nation, Dak Prescott made his stance clear on George Pickens. He did not hesitate when he opened up about his star receiver.

“My expectations with him are limitless. He isn’t from here. He isn’t from this planet. We lucked up getting a guy like that, and we’ve gotta keep him here.”

That kind of praise showed how much trust he has in Pickens and how badly he wants him to stay in the Silver and Blue. Meanwhile, it is not only Prescott pushing for him. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer kept it simple when asked about Pickens’ future.

“I’m very much in favor of George having a long-term future with us.”

However, not everyone agrees. Analyst Skip Bayless raised concerns right away on social media.

“I didn’t like that CeeDee and Pickens skipped curfew in Las Vegas, but now it’s known that Pickens missed the team bus and has been late to many meetings. A scary sign. That kind of behavior got Mike Tomlin fired. Now they give him a new contract? Ugh!”

Still, the way Pickens is playing, it is hard to ignore his value. He is taking over routes he never dominated and turning small plays into big gains. He’s becoming elite at yards after the catch, and his ceiling keeps climbing. Yet the question stays the same. Will Jerry Jones make a good deal? Only time will tell.