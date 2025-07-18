Jerry Jones Makes Final Contract Decision Before Training Camp to Avoid Holdout as Micah Parsons Gets $123M News

The NFL’s training camps had begun to feel like ghost towns as contract holdouts swept the league, star absences haunting every facility. Jerry Jones moved fast to avoid this telling and last year’s Cowboys disaster (a 7-10 faceplant snapping Dallas’ playoff streak), and now the dam of denying players fully-guaranteed contracts is breaking. ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s domino effect prediction is becoming reality: players are pushing for fully guaranteed deals, and front offices are buckling. A new era is being ushered in the league.

The Cowboys and second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku are finalizing a four-year, $10.1 million rookie contract. The Boston College defensive end has reportedly agreed to terms and is expected to sign before the team departs for Oxnard on Sunday. He was the final unsigned draft pick from the Cowboys’ 2025 class.

ESPN reporter Todd Archer took to X with the caption reading, “The Cowboys and second rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku have agreed on a four-year deal, according to a source, which means all of their picks are under contract as the team flies to California Sunday for training camp.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The delay in Ezeiruaku’s deal was part of a broader standoff involving 29 other second-round picks across the league. It all began when Houston gave the 33rd overall pick, Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins, a fully guaranteed contract, marking a first in NFL history.

But the contract buzz doesn’t stop there. T.J. Watt edges out Cowboys Micah Parsons to claim the title of highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

T.J. Watt shocks league with historic deal

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have found common ground after a standoff, with Watt signing a three-year deal worth $123 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke down the contract terms, saying that the extension includes $108 million fully guaranteed at signing. The agreement comes just in the nick of time before the team reports to training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 23. Watt had not thrown a single snap this offseason as he did not attend voluntary or mandatory minicamps, leaving Tomlin’s play disrupted.

The 30-year-old linebacker has spent his entire eight-year career in Pittsburgh after being drafted in the first round in 2017. The Steelers picked him at No. 30 overall. With three sack crowns, a Defensive Player of the Year trophy, and seven Pro Bowl nods, this relentless force has been the beating heart of Pittsburgh’s defense. His record-breaking 100 sacks came faster than all but one player in history – and now he owns the Steelers’ all-time sack record outright, making it difficult for AFC North rivals to keep up.