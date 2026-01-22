Jerry Jones Makes Final Decision on Eagles Coach as Matt Eberflus’ Replacement – Report

Since firing Matt Eberflus, the Dallas Cowboys have been extensively searching for a DC. After going through several candidates and multiple interviews, Jerry Jones appears to have finally found a silver lining in his DC hunt.
The latest NFL Insider report states a potential agreement with an assistant coach from the Philadelphia Eagles.“The Cowboys are working to hire Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” reported Tom Pelissero of The Athletic, via X. “Just 34 years old, Parker spent the past two seasons as passing game coordinator/DBs coach under Vic Fangio with the Eagles. Now gets his first DC job in the NFC East.”
This is a developing story…
