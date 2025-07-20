Jerry Jones Makes Financial Decision Against Cowboys LB After Incredible Injury Update

For this linebacker, zero isn’t just a jersey number. It is a passion indeed. It was during his standout run as a linebacker for the Longhorns that the nickname “Agent Zero” took shape, inspired by the No. 0 jersey he proudly wore throughout his college career. Leading Texas with 74 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries, the talented linebacker ushered in a new era. He was quite sure to make his jersey more special with Jerry Jones‘s Dallas Cowboys as well. But there is a catch.

“I was told my jersey won’t be for sale until I start back playing,” said DeMarvion Overshown, on X, talking about his much-anticipated jersey revelation. Now, this might severely impact the momentum. With Overshown’s long-awaited return, fans were at least hoping to get their hands on the jersey during his absence on the field. And with the hype surrounding Overshown, fans will probably snatch up the jerseys as soon as they hit the shelves.

The Cowboys star wore the number from 2018 to 2022. He hoped to continue playing with this number on his jersey. So, why couldn’t he wear the same jersey for the Cowboys? When he arrived in 2023, they assigned the number to none other than Rowdy, the team’s cowboy-hatted mascot. And team owner Jerry Jones wasn’t about to give it up.

Jones reportedly refused Overshown’s request to wear No. 0, insisting that it belonged to Rowdy. “As soon as they made the rule that NFL players can wear zero I [was] like, the first Dallas Cowboy to wear zero like it’s just meant to be, coming from Texas wearing No. 0 you know this it’s just meant to be and sadly you know it didn’t happen, like that. That’s Rowdy number and you know I guess me and Rowdy going to have to duke it out but nah, Rowdy my guy and so I think Mr. Jones is going to hold on to that to that number for a while. Hopefully [I] look so good on the field he’ll be like you know what you can have zero,” Overshown told CBS.

In his end, Overshown handled the situation with grace. He stuck with No. 13 through his rookie year because it was also his special number. Both Overshown and his son were born on 13. So, it also had a meaningful connection. However, the appeal of Agent 0 is always present. So when Clarence Hill Jr. recently reported that “Agent 0 is returning,” the excitement was evident.

While Jerry Jones may have tried to protect Rowdy’s number, he might’ve also boosted Overshown’s popularity in the process. Well, that’s enough of the bad news. Let’s hear the good news now. When will Overshown return?

Is DeMarvion Overshown returning this season?

Overshown is returning from a long stretch of rehab, and the excitement is palpable. In his rookie year, he sustained an ACL injury that sidelined him for a long time. When he thought he was back in the groove, Overshown broke his MCL and PCL while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 season. After this, there is only one question of whether he would be able to help the Cowboys.

Throughout this challenging period, Overshown has remained in high spirits, regularly sharing health updates with fans. He is working hard to make a comeback after his injuries. Much to fans’ relief, the Cowboys LB has finally confirmed to return. He previously hinted at a comeback around Thanksgiving. If things go well, he could return even sooner—or right on time for the holiday.

Overshown was quite early at the Oxnard before the training camp kicked off. His excitement was quite over the moon as he announced to gear up for the action. Sharing his doctor’s suggestion, he said, “Good news for the Doc! We’re getting active THIS [season]. All glory to God and to my guys in the training room.” The excitement speaks volumes about his talent and what he could do for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys when he is healthy.

He started 12 of the 13 games he appeared in, totaling 90 tackles, including 5.0 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown. After an underwhelming rookie season, he’s proven himself. He’s taken better care of his body, recovered from injuries, and thrown himself back into the grind.

And if he indeed returns on Thanksgiving, the fans will get their hands on the linebacker’s much-awaited jersey no. 0.