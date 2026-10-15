Jerry Jones Makes His Retirement Stance Clear to the 42nd President of the United States

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently celebrated his 84th birthday on October 13, 2026. Even after four decades in Dallas and growing questions about the franchise’s future, the billionaire owner has made one thing clear about his retirement. And even a conversation with former President Bill Clinton did little to change that outlook.

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During an appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Jones opened up about his retirement plans while giving host Steve Doocy a tour of his Texas mansion. When asked about his intention to retire, the Cowboys owner gave a firm response, quoting country music star Toby Keith.

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“No, I’m not. I was with President Clinton yesterday and the day before on my birthday, and we were talking about that, and I paraphrased the great Toby Keith, ‘We’re not going to let that old man in.’”

Jones’ comments made it clear that age has not faded his desire to remain involved with the Cowboys. His conversation with Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, also highlighted their longstanding relationship and shared Arkansas roots.

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Jones bought the Cowboys in February 1989 and has been the franchise’s owner and president, while also taking on the general manager role. Under his leadership, Dallas won three Super Bowl titles during the 1990s and became one of the defining dynasties of that era.

However, the same franchise is now struggling to recreate that postseason success. The Cowboys have not reached the NFL Championship Game since the 1995 season, leaving fans eager to see if the team can return to the sport’s biggest stage.

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The team’s current defensive struggles have added to the scrutiny under Jones’ ownership. Dallas entered the 2026 season after allowing an NFL-high 30.1 points per game in 2025. Despite changes on the defensive end, a new DC, and adjustments to the defensive scheme, the unit is still struggling.

“Well, let’s say this: we changed everything on the defense. Not until I literally bought the team have we have more changes. We’ve changed out the personnel dramatically; we’ve changed out the coaching staff totally; we’ve changed out the schemes involved. That first year, we won one game. We’re evolving, but it’s probably a little more time needed than I had anticipate when we made these changes this year,” Jones added.

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Jones acknowledged that the overhaul may need more time than he initially expected. Dallas has invested in new defensive talent, including safety Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, while also making moves to strengthen its secondary and pass rush.

The Cowboys entered Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers with a 2-3 record, despite averaging 27.6 points per game.

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Jones’ refusal to retire comes at a time when the team faces pressure to translate its offensive production into postseason success. While the team has been one of the NFL’s most famous franchises, its 30-year championship drought has become a talking point among fans and analysts.

During the mansion tour, Jones also showed his three Super Bowl trophies and the rings from Dallas’ title-winning years. He appears to be determined to be part of the Cowboys’ story rather than leave his legacy in the past.

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Jones is not ready to let his age decide when his time in football should end. Whether that continued commitment will bring another Super Bowl Championship to Dallas remains uncertain.