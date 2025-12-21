brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Jerry Jones Makes Immediate Decision on Firing Matt Eberflus After Cowboys’ Loss Against Chargers

ByShubhi Rathore

Dec 21, 2025 | 5:04 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Jerry Jones Makes Immediate Decision on Firing Matt Eberflus After Cowboys’ Loss Against Chargers

ByShubhi Rathore

Dec 21, 2025 | 5:04 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

As Week 16 winds up, Jerry Jones faces tough decisions. The Cowboys sit at 6-8-1, far outside the playoff picture. A lot of blame lands on Dallas’ defense, led by Matt Eberflus. After the Cowboys fell 17-34 to the Chargers, Jones addressed Eberflus’ future with the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I might not couch it as difficult,” Jones says. “(Evaluating him is) something we have to do.” 

But firing him is something Jones said he “won’t do.” The owner added that failure falls equally on everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Absolutely. We all underachieved this season,” Jerry added.

Stay tuned, the story is in development…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved