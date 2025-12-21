Jerry Jones Makes Immediate Decision on Firing Matt Eberflus After Cowboys’ Loss Against Chargers

As Week 16 winds up, Jerry Jones faces tough decisions. The Cowboys sit at 6-8-1, far outside the playoff picture. A lot of blame lands on Dallas’ defense, led by Matt Eberflus. After the Cowboys fell 17-34 to the Chargers, Jones addressed Eberflus’ future with the team.

“I might not couch it as difficult,” Jones says. “(Evaluating him is) something we have to do.”

But firing him is something Jones said he “won’t do.” The owner added that failure falls equally on everyone.

“Absolutely. We all underachieved this season,” Jerry added.

