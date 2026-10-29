Jerry Jones Makes $1.56M Political Play Amid Cowboys’ 2026 Season

Jerry Jones is drawing attention away from AT&T Stadium. The timing coincides with the Cowboys’ worst start in years, drawing scrutiny to Jones’ off-field priorities. He has plenty to worry about with a Cowboys team sitting at 3-4 heading into Week 8, but football isn’t the only place his name is showing up this fall. A Front Office Sports review of Federal Election Commission records shows the Dallas owner has been busy writing checks too.

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A Front Office Sports review of Federal Election Commission data puts his giving at roughly $1.56 million this midterm cycle, mostly to Republican causes. Here is how the outlet described the biggest pieces.

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“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime Republican donor, gave $1 million to Trump’s MAGA Inc., and another half million in Texas races, including $250,000 to a PAC supporting Paxton in a tight Senate race against Democrat James Talarico,” they reported.

His son is getting involved too. Jerry Jones Jr. gave $50,000 to John Cornyn, who ran against Paxton in the primary, and $100,000 to Senator Ted Cruz’s political action committee. Across Texas and national races, the younger Jones has given more than $300,000 to Republicans.

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None of this is new for the elder Jones. In 2017, the owner gave $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, even though he had publicly backed former New Jersey governor Chris Christie in the primaries. USA Today reported that he gave $396,000 to Republican candidates in 2020. Forbes estimates his net worth at $23.5 billion, and the report ranks his giving as the fourth most by an NFL owner this cycle.

Zooming out, NFL owners as a group have put more than $18 million into the midterms, and nearly half of it comes from one person. Broncos owner Rob Walton has given $8.95 million, mostly to Republican candidates and political action committees.

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Most donating owners leaned Republican, but two went the other way. Seahawks owner Vinod Khosla gave $2 million to the Democrats’ Senate arm, and Home Depot billionaire Arthur Blank gave $315,500 to Democrats, including $3,500 to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. According to Front Office Sports, everyone else gave mostly to the GOP.

Jones’ giving isn’t limited to politics, either. Earlier this month, the America’s Team owner donated $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.

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“Jones announced the donation during an appearance with Clinton at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, a football club in their home state of Arkansas that meets weekly,” Forbes reported.

So while he works through a bumpy start in Dallas, Jones is clearly finding time to make his mark outside the stadium too. Back on the field, Jones has a team to worry about too, with the Cowboys sitting at 3-4 through seven weeks.

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Cowboys 2026 season through Week 7

The Cowboys finally snapped out of their skid Monday night, beating the Eagles 38-21 at Lincoln Financial Field. Dallas moved to 3-4, while Philadelphia fell to 2-5 with its fifth straight defeat.

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Dak Prescott made it happen, completing 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also moved into second place on Dallas’ all-time quarterback wins list with 86, passing Roger Staubach.

Dallas averages 353.6 yards per game, 10th most in the league. The running game is the weak spot at 94.3 yards per game, which ranks 25th. The offense still scores 27.0 points per game, fifth most in the league.

The defense is the bigger concern, giving up 25.7 points and 145.7 rushing yards per game. Dallas tried to help earlier this month by sending a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder to Pittsburgh for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

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Don’t expect much more, though. Jones said that another notable trade is unlikely:

“If we could do it where we sit right now, I would add to it,” Jones said, via the team’s official website. “But the adding to it is a big statement. It’s unlikely we’ll get the opportunity from outside coming in. But if it’s there, I’ll do it.”

At Week 8, with a lot of football left, the Cowboys still have time to turn a shaky start into a real push, and the next two weeks will show which way this season is headed for them.