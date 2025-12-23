Jerry Jones Makes Telling Admission on Cowboys Fans Amid 30-YO Super Bowl Drought

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones shrugs off the 30-year Super Bowl drought

The Cowboys have officially been eliminated from playoff contention for a second straight year

The Cowboys are finishing their season with two inconsequential games

It’s been three full decades since the Cowboys last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in a Super Bowl. Yet, die-hard fans keep showing up, jerseys on, tails in seats, whispering every September that this could finally be the year. The Cowboys’ owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, recently opened up about what keeps the fire burning in the fan base.

“I’m rewarded by the kind of intensity and interest. We work really hard, but that’s not enough to work hard. But we make a big effort to stay in the front of things and be relevant,” said Jones on 105.3 The Fan. “And by the way, one year you can change the drought. And then you’re the latest to have gone to the playoffs or the Super Bowl. So I don’t pay any attention to 30 years this, 20 years that, when I know one good year would change it all, and you’d be at the top of the list.”



Jones’ words hit home because they mirror how Cowboys Nation thinks. The owner shrugs off the long drought, eyes locked on next season, and fans latch onto that same hope. It keeps them coming back year after year. What seals the Cowboys as America’s Team isn’t just the rings from the ’90s; it’s the non-stop hype machine that puts them in every headline.

Jerry keeps the spotlight blazing by dropping statements that stir endless debate. He lives by P.T. Barnum’s old line: “There’s no such thing as bad publicity.” And honestly, there isn’t. But this season tested that philosophy hard. If it ended today, the Cowboys sit at just six wins. They flirted with a playoff spot early on but watched it slip away brutally.

A big chunk of the blame lands on Dallas’ defense, which has crumbled under the weight of poor schemes. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ play-calling has tanked them to 30th in the league, surrendering 380 yards per game. Last year, the Cowboys ranked 28th in the league with over 350 yards per game. The difference isn’t much, but it shows how Jerry’s faith in Eberflus isn’t helping the defensive line how it should.

Yet, Jerry earned his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as owner of the Dallas Cowboys for good reason; he built a dynasty once. But this year marks the second straight without a playoff berth. Still, Jones brushes it off with that trademark swagger, insisting one flip of the script can rewrite the story next season.

Jerry Jones’ deal with God leaves the Cowboys starving for a Super Bowl run

Under Jerry’s watch, the Cowboys snagged three Super Bowls and punched 13 playoff tickets since their last title in 1995. That’s no small feat. But that magic faded after Jerry struck a deal with God.

“The third Super Bowl that I had a chance to be involved in, I made a deal with the man upstairs and said, ‘If you’ll just do it for me, I’ll never ask again. This will be it. If you’ll let me win this third Super Bowl, I won’t ask again.’ I’ve been trying to re-trade that deal for the last 20 years,” Jerry said in a 2017 interview with NFL Network.

That deal captures the Cowboys’ endless loop over the last 30 years, sky-high hopes crashing into gut-wrenching disappointment. But Jones, ever the optimist, swears he can renegotiate fate and deliver.

“So numbers of Super Bowls or playoff appearances, that doesn’t work unless you catch it into where they haven’t been there in 10 years, haven’t been there in 20 years. But all of those, when you start looking at times, it’s easy for me to step up there and say, ‘I can change that next year.’ And that’s what our fans expect me to do in my mind,” Jerry added on 105.3 The Fan.

That mindset explains the unbreakable bond with fans; they crave that Jones bravado. That being said, the Cowboys limp into two meaningless games left this season. Jerry’s squad heads to Washington to face the 4-11 Commanders, wrapping up a year that leaves Dallas hungry for redemption.