Jerry Jones Might Not Be Done Pursuing Maxx Crosby for Cowboys, Insider Suggests

Following the 2025 season, in which the Dallas Cowboys allowed 30.1 points per game, Jerry Jones knew that a major defensive overhaul was needed to improve the defense. This led to the addition of Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, Jalen Thompson, and draft picks like Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence. At one point, they were also in hot pursuit of All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby. But since the Baltimore Ravens beat them and Crosby failed his physical, the franchise has gone cold on Crosby. However, recently, Jones made a statement that confirmed Crosby could still be a player the Cowboys could target.

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“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” said Jerry Jones to the Associated Press when asked about Crosby. “So, while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

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Imago LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 21: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on prior to the Las Vegas Raiders game versus the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Landover, MD. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Raiders at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon155250921090

The Ravens offered two first-round picks for Crosby, something that Jones wasn’t going to offer earlier in the offseason. But with what has transpired in the offseason, Crosby could be an option now for the Cowboys, according to an Insider.

“Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he’s going to get traded at all, we’re probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline,” said ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again.”

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Jones has admitted that he wants to be the owner with the most Super Bowls. So now, he not only has a three-decade Super Bowl drought, but he is also three Lombardi Trophies behind the New England Patriots‘ owner, Robert Kraft. Securing a five-time Pro Bowler, after having the offseason the Cowboys did, could help him get closer to Kraft.

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Crosby not only brings experience, but his 439 tackles (133 tackles for loss), 69.5 sacks, and 29 pass deflections highlight that he could be the missing piece in the Cowboys’ defense that could end their Super Bowl drought.

Following his failed trade to the Ravens, Maxx Crosby has been reinstated to the Las Vegas Raiders under new head coach Klint Kubiak. He has attended the OTAs and practice sessions, with Kubiak confirming that he is still in his plans. With still a few months remaining for the trade deadline, Crosby would be on the list of a few other teams as well.

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While his failed medical does leave a lot of question marks, Crosby has been an anchor on defense for the Raiders. Since getting drafted by the team in 2019, he has played through a lot of injuries, showcasing his resilience. Even last season, he missed only two games for the team. The Cowboys have added a lot of quality to their secondary, but bringing Crosby will only elevate their roster and help them in their pursuit of winning a Super Bowl. While rumors of Cowboys re-engaging Crosby in a trade have resurfaced, Jones revealed that he has high hopes from his defense.

Jerry Jones feels confident about the Dallas Cowboys’ defense

For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Dallas Cowboys allowed over 500 points (511). Many blamed it on Jerry Jones for trading the star defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. But this year, Jones has significantly transformed the defense with the compensation from the Parsons trade, free agency, and the draft. As a result, he feels confident about the defense.

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“I feel very good about it,” Jones said. “We have nowhere but up to go on defense. It’s not anyone’s fault at all. But we’ll almost assuredly be much better. And I’m betting on us improving on offense. That ought to get us with better feeling when we get to December.”

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Beside the players, the Cowboys replaced former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus with Christian Parker. Although Parker is the third DC in three years, he brought a new dynamic to the team. Unlike Eberflus, he believes in versatile system, branching out from the Vic Fangio style. The franchise also picked safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Malachi Lawrence in the first-round.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

The former is believed to be a future star, having allowed zero touchdowns in the past couple of years. Moreover, it is not just additions for the Cowboys defense. Earlier in the offseason, the franchise parted ways with Osa Odighizuwa, after he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick this year.

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Last year, he signed a four-year extension worth $80 million. But to open up salary cap, the Cowboys traded him. Overall, fans and Jones are expecting to see a new Cowboys in the upcoming season. They already have one of the best offense in the league featuring quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Now, if the defense lives up to its expectations, it could be a dream come true for America’s Team.