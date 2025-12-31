Jerry Jones Points Fingers at Others & Not Just Matt Eberflus for Cowboys Defense, Makes Strong Promise to Fans

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas' defensive collapse finally drew a public response, with Jerry Jones breaking his silence after another season slipped away

While blame wasn't placed on one coach alone, the message hinted that change, one way or another, is coming fast

With major draft capital now in hand, the Cowboys face a defining offseason that could reshape the franchise's future

Defensive inefficiencies have defined the Dallas Cowboys‘ season, as these struggles were on full display during the 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders. With this year all but over, team owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and his role in the team’s defensive issues throughout the 2025 season.

“We’ll get to that pronto,” Jerry Jones said during his appearance on 105.3 the Fan. “More than one person had their finger in this. We’re trying to solve the problem and get better where we are, and one guy is not gonna do that. It’s not all Eberflus at all. … that was a team-wide breakdown.”

With this season being the second consecutive time the Dallas Cowboys have missed the playoffs, Jerry Jones and Co. must act to improve the defense, which has struggled to hold its own this year. The Cowboys have arguably the NFL’s worst defense as they rank 30th in yardage allowed at 6,029 yards, dead last in passing yards allowed at 4,057, and second-worst in scoring defense (29.8 points allowed per game).

Subsequently, Dallas has just 31 sacks (their fewest since 2020) and 11 takeaways (their fewest since 2015) while allowing 30 points and 377 yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks are averaging league-highs of 254 passing yards per game, 33 passing touchdowns, and a 109.7 passer rating when facing Dallas this season.

Hence, while concluding his interview with 105.3 the Fan, Jerry Jones made a strong proclamation about the team’s plan for this offseason.

“We will get better on defense, I promise you that.”

Alongside improving their defense, the Dallas Cowboys will also need to plan for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in April. Hence, when asked about the draft, Jerry Jones shared how he and the front office are planning to utilize their picks from the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Jerry Jones reveals Cowboys’ strategy for 2026 NFL Draft

Before the start of the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys were involved in one of the biggest trades in NFL history as they moved star defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In return, the Cowboys received a compensation package of 2026 and 2027 first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.

While the star defensive tackle has been an important piece throughout the 2025 season, Jerry Jones revealed the Cowboys will try to maximize their draft pick from the trade and their own first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I don’t have any predetermined plan without a deal in front of you, and you want to always be able to take advantage of an opportunity…” Jones said, as per the team’s website. “There’s a reason draft picks this time of year become such a premium… I really like the way we’ve set the table.”

The Dallas Cowboys have drafted well in recent years, securing superstars like Micah Parsons (2021) and CeeDee Lamb (2020) early. Similarly, they have found key starters in later rounds, such as Tyler Smith (2022) and Mazi Smith (2023). Hence, fans will hope for a similar result in April’s draft, which will take place in Pittsburgh.