Jerry Jones Punishes Micah Parsons With Contract Decision After Cowboys DE Ready to Cut Ties – Report

Micah Parsons should’ve been paid yesterday. The man has over 50 sacks in four seasons, is already a four-time Pro Bowler, and statistically stands shoulder to shoulder with T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. Yet here we are – Parsons reported to training camp in Oxnard on July 22… alone. No team flight. No new deal. Just one very expensive message: we’re not cool, Jerry. Because if it were up to Jerry Jones, he could draw up his perfect negotiation in the back of his bus – no agents, no lawyers, just nods.

Back in April, JJ said he didn’t even know Parsons’ agent’s name – “The agent is not a factor here, of something to worry about. And I don’t know his name.” Parsons fired back on X, making it clear: “Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason…There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation.” From that moment on, everything froze. What looked like a done deal between Jerry and Micah suddenly stalled. Now we know why.

According to Adam Schefter, once Micah’s agent, David Mulugheta, got involved, the music stopped. “I think the Cowboys probably felt at one point in time that they were getting a deal done with Micah Parsons,” Schefter said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “Then once the agent was brought in, I think those talks stopped, so to speak.” Ouch. Schefter also pointed to conversations between Jerry and Micah that felt “constructive, productive, positive” before the agent stepped in. Once that happened, it was as if Jerry yanked the aux cord mid-song. And suddenly, the Cowboys’ front office went quiet – almost too quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It started like one of Jerry’s old-school deals – just the owner and the player, hashing things out in private, no agents muddying the waters. “I think the agents felt like they were not a part of the process and that Cowboys might have been going around them,” Schefter added. But once Micah Parsons let his rep, David Mulugheta, take the wheel, everything stopped. And now the Cowboys “need to hit reset” before anything moves forward. What once felt like a handshake away from done now feels like a standoff soaked in ego, silence, and $45 million tension.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here we are – training camp has begun, and Parsons is in street clothes. He’ll be fined $40K per day if he doesn’t practice. If he does, and just holds in, Dallas risks yet another off-season soap opera. And this time, it’s their defensive superstar they’re gambling with.

Micah Parsons’ ready if it’s over

Parsons may still be wearing the star, but he’s already emotionally hedging his bets. “My agent has been reaching out…Communication works both ways…If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here,” he told The Athletic. “I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business.” It’s not bitterness – it’s clarity. Micah admitted the lack of movement “stings,” especially after seeing peers like Watt, Garrett, and Maxx Crosby get taken care of early. He kicked off talks with Jerry back in January. It’s now July, and he’s still stuck on zero. “As far as I’m here and under contract, I’m going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level, but if this is the end, this is the end.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are doing their usual dance, praising the player while slow-playing the process. JJ even tossed in some revisionist history to make his point, saying Parsons missed “six games” in 2024. It was four. Classic Jerry: mix a compliment with a shot, then change the subject. “ Michael Parsons is as savvy, and knowledgeable, and understanding of his financial business — relative to football — as any player I’ve ever been around,” Jones said – calling him ‘Michael,’ by the way.

Parsons isn’t naïve. He knows how this goes. He’s seen it with Dak Prescott. With Ezekiel Elliot. With CeeDee Lamb. He’s just hoping that this time, the Cowboys don’t wait until the price tag becomes unbearable. But if they do? Micah’s already packed a plan B.