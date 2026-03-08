Jerry Jones Put on Notice Over Cowboys Star’s Future Contract Demands After Eagles’ $78M Jordan Davis Decision

Essentials Inside The Story The Eagles rewarded Jordan Davis with a massive new extension.

The deal quickly drew attention around the interior defensive line market.

It could carry implications across the NFC East.

A massive contract for an NFC East rival just put Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys on the clock. The Philadelphia Eagles just rewarded Jordan Davis after his breakout season, making him one of the league’s top-paid interior defensive linemen and potentially influencing the market for the position across the league.

“This is why Quinnen Williams is underpaid,” insider Clarence Hill Jr. wrote, comparing Quinnen Williams’ contract with Jordan Davis. “Cowboys will have to address his deal sooner or later.”

Meanwhile, the situation in Big D is already complicated. Quinnen Williams was traded to the Dallas Cowboys after a November 2025 trade from the New York Jets and remains under contract through 2027. His cap numbers sit around $21.75 million in 2026 and about $25.5 million in 2027. However, the structure of the deal raises questions. Once the 2026 season ends, there will be no guaranteed money left, which naturally opens the door for extension talks.

But the main obstacle is the Cowboys’ financial picture. In recent weeks, Jerry Jones and the front office reworked contracts for Dak Prescott and several others to free up roughly $66 million in cap space.

Still, the Cowboys need to extend Williams. The defensive tackle is widely viewed as the centerpiece of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s defense. Parker’s hybrid 3-4 system with 4-3 spacing fits Williams perfectly because the scheme relies heavily on gap-and-a-half discipline, something the powerful seven-year veteran excels at.

At 29 years old, he still has time left in his prime, especially since defensive tackles often remain productive longer than other positions. Considering the Cowboys surrendered a 2026 second-round pick, a conditional 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to acquire him, it makes sense for the franchise to secure several seasons of stability in the middle of the defensive line.

Additionally, Williams backed up his reputation with production. This season marked his fourth straight Pro Bowl campaign. He also finished the season with 26 solo tackles, 27 assists, 2.5 sacks, and an interception across 15 games.

Now, comparisons between Williams’ deal and Davis’ new contract are beginning to surface. The Eagles’ decision to give Jordan Davis a $78 million contract has effectively reset expectations, and it has placed Jerry Jones squarely on notice.

Jerry Jones needs to act, as the Eagles gave Jordan Davis a historic deal

The Eagles agreed to a three-year, $78 million extension with Jordan Davis, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

Before the deal, he was set to play the upcoming season on his fifth-year option and then hit free agency next year, which makes the timing of the extension even more significant. And yes, Davis earned that payday.

Under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, he developed into a centerpiece of the defense. When former Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams left for the New England Patriots last offseason, Davis stepped into a bigger workload and delivered. During the 2025 season, he finished with 34 solo tackles, 38 assists, and 4.5 sacks across 17 games, showing exactly why the Birds felt comfortable investing long-term.

However, the numbers also open the door to an interesting comparison with Quinnen Williams. Statistically, Davis had a slightly stronger 2025 season with 72 combined tackles compared to Williams’ 53, along with 4.5 sacks versus 2.5. Williams did add an interception, which Davis did not record.

Even so, once Davis signed that massive extension, the salary gap became impossible to ignore. Now, many around the league believe Williams’ current deal looks light for a player of his impact. Because of that situation, one proposal has already surfaced in Dallas.

In late February, Cowboys Wire reporter K. D. Drummond outlined a potential path for Jerry Jones.

“Add two new years to run through 2029: 4 years, $110 million total value,” he wrote in his article. “Williams will increase his average annual value from $24 million of his current deal to $27.5 million… His deal would include a 2026 signing bonus, a 2027 option bonus (due on the fifth day of the league year), and a 2027 restructure, which will keep his cap hits low for the next two seasons.”

With the market now clearly defined by the Eagles’ historic investment, the ball is in Jerry Jones’ court to secure the long-term anchor of his defense before the price rises even further.