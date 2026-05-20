Jerry Jones Puts Pressure on George Pickens With Eye-Opening Demand as Cowboys Not Fully Sold on WR

Essentials Inside The Story George Pickens has already been working out with quarterback Dak Prescott

The Cowboys placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Pickens despite a career best season

Insiders believe that Pickens' chances of receiving an extension with the Cowboys are non-existent

Every analyst who made a case for a George Pickens extension this offseason pointed to the same things: career-best receiving numbers, top-tier speed, and a track record for drawing double coverage to let the other receivers roam free. Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones saw all of that firsthand, slapped a non-exclusive franchise tag on his wide receiver, and has now asked for a sequel to be really convinced.

“We will expect more earlier,” Jones said, in conversation with senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein. “He will expect more. That he not only builds on where he got to last year, but the preparation will be out there happening as a major part in any series or any game. So I think from the get-go, he will have more to give in the plans of what we’re doing early and late in the season.”

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Last season, Pickens entered a new system when he traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers after repeated behavioral issues offset his upside. He still put up a career-best 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, leading Dallas in both. For Jerry, that was season 1. Season 2 – where Pickens arrives fully prepared and under control – is the one Dallas hasn’t seen yet.

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Jones didn’t say exactly how Pickens “will have more to give” to the system. But Pickens has already worked out with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason, and one can easily expect an increased synergy and targets in 2026.

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Meanwhile, when Jones was asked about Pickens’ tag, he tied it to the very questions that drove Pittsburgh away – the “long-term question.” That’s why the tag wasn’t followed by any extension talks. It’s a one-year test, with a price tag and a clock attached. But Pickens might not be able to pass this test in his second year with Dallas.

“This is great from our view,” Jones said. “For him as well, it lets him really extend what he’s got going right now in light of the fact that … when we got him, we got him for no other reason than because there was a long-term question. Through next year and this year, he’ll answer all those questions.”

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Now, Jones has praised Pickens’ current level of play, while also flagging that Dallas is still waiting to see if he could be a true-blue Cowboy. The tag is like a security deposit, and if those questions don’t get answered on the field and in the locker room, would Dallas be inclined to pay again?

George Pickens’ extension chances with the Cowboys are a “Close to zero”

There may still have been a chance that the Cowboys extended George Pickens before the July 15 deadline. But the front office’s position around this has been clear since April, when Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones declared there was nothing other than the tag on the table for Pickens. That line, paired with Jones’ public comments on the franchise tag, handed NFL insiders exactly what they needed to put a number on the odds.

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“I think it’s close to zero, I really do,” NFL insider James Palmer said on the Up & Adams show. “I haven’t heard anything from that building during this entire time that they were planning on giving him a contract extension.”

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Palmer pointed straight to the same concern that pushed Pickens to pick 52 in the 2022 NFL Draft despite his athletic upside: his temperament.

“He was an outstanding receiver, third in receiving this past year, and he was one of the best guys out there in football playing the position,” Palmer added, “but there was a reason he was drafted where he was drafted, because of Georgia.”

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Back in college, Pickens was ejected for throwing punches against Georgia Tech. With the Steelers, he skipped meetings, wiped the Steelers off his social media, got into fights, and kept piling up fines. The Steelers ultimately decided they couldn’t manage him. Dallas got him cheap because of that history, and Palmer (and now Jerry Jones himself) says the team is still working through it.

Imago Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens sits on the sideline during his team’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 2, 2023. — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Palmer also went a step further, describing the internal conversations he’s hearing.

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“I think there’s been some conversations about, like, ‘What if we traded him, what could we get?’” Palmer noted. “I think those have been more frequent than a contract extension.”

So at this point in the 2026 offseason, Dallas will trade Pickens before they sign him to an extension. They’ve already run this playbook with Micah Parsons: months of public commitment, a handshake deal, and then the move to Green Bay for two first-rounders and a depth piece. Jerry had tried to contain the situation until a frustrated Parsons vented on X, informing the world he’d asked to be traded.

This time around, if a receiver-hungry team shows up with the right package and George Pickens keeps giving reasons to hesitate, “close to zero” could quickly become “zero.”

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Jones said Pickens has this year and the next to answer the questions. That’s two seasons of franchise tags – the second one worth approximately $31.5 million. Until Pickens delivers the right answers, “we will expect more” remains the demand.