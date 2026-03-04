Jerry Jones Quietly Locks Down Rising Cowboys Star With Strategic Offseason Move

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys have officially tendered a 24-year-old cornerback

Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker introduces new defensive schemes

Parker emphasized building the scheme around player strengths

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been busy this offseason making moves that can bring them closer to a Lombardi this time around. After making major headlines by placing a franchise tag on George Pickens and signing Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 M extension, J.J. isn’t waiting to fix a defense that collapsed last season. His latest offseason move wasn’t a flashy free agent signing, but a strategic play to lock down a rising star in the secondary.

“Cowboys have tendered cornerback Reddy Stewart, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Oliver Chell,” a

After being waived by the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys picked up Reddy Steward, and he became a reliable player in the Dallas secondary. He provided more depth to the team at corner, specifically behind DaRon Bland.

Despite being a late addition, the 24-year-old played in all 17 games in 2025 while starting in five. He managed 63 tackles, five tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 496 defensive snaps.

With the 2026 season approaching, the franchise will hope that Steward continues to perform well and helps improve their secondary. In 2025, the Cowboys had a dismal nickel defense, finishing last in passing defense, allowing 251.5 yards per game. They ranked second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get even a single interception in 2025.

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 21: Reddy Steward 27 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play during the first half against the Chicago Bears on September 21, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2025, Steward handled multiple roles and did exactly what he was asked. While DaRon Bland will be coming off another surgery in 2026, Steward can prove his worth as a valuable depth piece at the nickel corner spot for the team, and can also play on special teams.

The Dallas Cowboys will be better equipped to implement the defensive alterations Christian Parker mentioned when he was introduced as their new defensive coordinator. At his introductory presser as the new Dallas DC, the 34-year-old issued a clear change in philosophy for the 2026 season, where the cornerback position will have an increased role.

“The first thing is we’re going to be multiple,” Parker said Wednesday of his defensive scheme in his introductory press conference.

“I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it’s about the players that you have. So our core principles, we’ll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

With these changes, Parker hopes to build his defense to suit the players, unlike Matt Eberflus’ strategy, which was built around his predetermined system. Parker also confirmed the Cowboys will defend using a 4-3 spacing while using a 3-4 formation.

While the defense, led by Christian Parker, continues to get better, Jerry Jones also announced an aggressive plan for the remainder of the offseason.

Jerry Jones confirms big plans for upcoming free agency

With the championship drought extending to 30 years in 2026, the Cowboys are under massive pressure to push for a deep playoff run in the upcoming season. The expectations are even higher now, as America’s Team has failed to make the postseason in recent years.

So, when asked about the team’s free agency plans, Jerry Jones issued a firm statement.

Imago SPORTS-FBN-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during a press conference to introduce new head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 133374398W AmandaxMcCoyx krtphotoslive949746

“I could see us being aggressive in free agency,” he said. “By the very virtue of having two number ones, we’re gonna spend more money in the draft than normally you would spend… I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have.”

Jones also confirmed that he is more than willing to go above and beyond the budget to ensure that this season is different from what they were doing previously.

“The only way to push more is for me to go borrow some of my future. Expect me to go borrow some of my future…” Jones said. “I want to do everything we possibly can to stop somebody and to basically win some third downs more than we did last year. So I think that would be the area that you would see me bust the budget.”

Now, the Cowboys fans have an offseason to witness if Jerry Jones sticks to his words and gives America’s team what it truly needs for a comeback in 2026. While the owner has made some promising moves so far, it is only a matter of few weeks until everything is out in the open.