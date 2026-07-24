Jerry Jones Quietly Pulls Off $146 Million Real Estate Deal Inside Cowboys Headquarters

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones pulled his team out of Valley Ranch and created a 91-acre football haven – The Star – for America’s Team in 2016, which cost more than $1 billion. While it is where the headquarters of the Cowboys is present, there are also multiple other buildings, hotels, and even corporate offices that are part of the project. One of these buildings has just been bought by a real estate company, who are expaning their business in the Texas region.

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“The real estate arm of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family has sold an office building at The Star in Frisco to a Massachusetts real estate investment firm,” Nick Woolen of The Dallas Morning News reports.

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The 17 Cowboys Way is an 11-story multi-tenant office building that Hobbs Brook Real Estate has acquired from Jerry’s Blue Star Land Phase IV LLC. While the deal was only made public on July 22, the actual transaction, per Woolen, was already finalized back in June.

While no details about the financials behind this deal have been released at present, according to the Collin County Appraisal District, the property is valued at $146.2 million for tax purposes.

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That $146M property was designed by Dallas architect KHS, and the work on it began in 2021 when Jerry Jones’ Blue Star Land partnered with Lincoln Property Co. to build it.

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“The 11-story building is 98% leased, and tenants include Fifth Third Bank, Cain Watters & Associates, McAfee and Baker Tilly US,” writes Woolen. “The transaction marks Hobbs Brook’s entry into the Texas market. The firm targets ‘high-quality assets in a growth-oriented market with strong demographic and economic fundamentals’ and could expand further in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

The building itself is a sleek, 300,000 sqft. Class A-plus office building right across from Twelve Cowboys Way, a luxurious residential high-rise. While it is the first venture for HBRE in Texas, their president and CEO, Peter Gottlieb, is already looking at things from a long-term perspective.

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“Frisco continues to emerge as a leading destination,” Gottlieb said, “and this property – anchored by a high-quality tenant roster, strong occupancy and a differentiated amenity base – is well-positioned to deliver durable long-term performance.”

HBRE’s presence in Texas is in addition to its investments in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Illinois, and Georgia.

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The Cowboys, meanwhile, are excited to go to Southern California in a couple of days. The training camp opens on July 29th in Oxnard, with an opening press conference on the day before. At camp, the Cowboys will take a young defense, prepare them for the season, and try to erase a 30-year Super Bowl drought. While Jerry Jones has secured a deal for himself at the Star, that’s the easy part for a businessman like him. The biggest challenge – the 2026 NFL season – is approaching fast.