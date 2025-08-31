Jerry Jones Quietly Puts Dak Prescott on Notice After Cowboys QB’s Role in Micah Parsons’ Exit

Back in 2024, Dak Prescott said it himself: “I stopped, honestly, listening to things (Jerry Jones) says to the media a long time ago. It doesn’t really hold weight with me.” A bold line from a star quarterback who’s carrying one of the heaviest loads in the NFL. Those were a window into the tense dynamic brewing quietly beneath America’s Team. Prescott, of course, was responding to owner Jerry Jones, who couldn’t stop talking about contracts, replacements, and plans for the future. Still, Prescott chose to tune it all out.

But after Prescott’s contract extension, JJ played the supportive role perfectly. “There’s a lot of me that thinks that Dak is our quarterback for the rest of my time,” Jones said. In fact, he poured on the praise, calling Prescott one of the “best leaders” he’d ever seen, the man “the team follows.” It was almost…cinematic. A classic tale of owner and star player, locked in partnership for glory. But here’s the kicker – that partnership came with strings.

JJ didn’t just give Prescott a massive $60 million per year deal out of the goodness of his heart. No. Jones briskly remarked when asked about paying players like Micah Parsons. “Ask Dak [Prescott]. Highest paid man in the league.” He was reminding everyone of the price tag Prescott wears like a badge, and the weight that badge carries. With the Parsons trade fresh, the message echoes louder: Prescott shoulders the expectations for the entire franchise.

Jones has made it crystal clear: bigger contracts mean bigger expectations. He’s been blunt about Trevon Diggs’ $500,000 pay cut for missed time. Just as direct, he has been about the leadership he demanded from Parsons. “I wanted an elevation because he was going to be elevated to an elite status relative to financial — the percent of the cap he got relative to all the players,” Jones said regarding Parsons’ leadership role. “And I really believe strongly that when you have that, you have an added responsibility to show leadership for the whole team, when you’re one of the six or seven that are getting two-thirds of the money.”

And now, no player gets more money…and no one should have more responsibility than Prescott. It’s the kind of hard reality Cowboys fans have to accept. Prescott’s contract is the NFL’s priciest for a reason – he’s the face. The franchise. The guy was expected to bring that elusive sixth Super Bowl.

Dak isn’t oblivious to this weight. He’s his own biggest critic, ruthless with himself even when the world’s watching. He’s closing in on franchise records, but says the record books don’t drive him: “The legacy, whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself.” His goal? “I want to win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy, or if it’s for this team, it’s for my personal being, for my sanity.”

Before signing his landmark contract last year, Dak Prescott openly spoke about the success of other Dallas teams. The playoff runs of the Stars and Mavericks, and the Rangers’ recent World Series win. “It fires you up,” Prescott said back in May. He made it clear this wasn’t just about personal glory. “I want it for them. Trust me, I want it because it only raises the stakes and makes it tougher on me.” So, he isn’t shying away from pressure, either. “Put more pressure on us,” he added, purposely punctuating his point with a swear. The message was clear: Jerry Jones may try to quietly put pressure on Dak Prescott. But the quarterback seems to thrive on it, often fueling that fire himself.

Dak Prescott’s role in the Parsons fallout

Micah Parsons was, without question, one of the most explosive and decorated defenders in the NFL, a player any team would kill to have on their roster. On the surface, it looked like a fairy tale, but behind those highlights, things were far less rosy. Parsons’ outspoken personality and his podcast stirred tensions in the Cowboys locker room.

Privately, his teammates, including Dak Prescott, found some of his remarks “egotistical” and “self-centered.” Those comments weren’t aired in public dissent. But the discord simmered beneath the surface, creating a divide that stretched all the way to the team’s leadership. What appeared as locker room friction was in reality a fracture forming quietly. But it dangerously contributed to the eventual blockbuster trade.

Jones tied Parsons’ trade directly to Prescott’s status. “We have the highest-paid player in the NFL at quarterback. We made that commitment last year, and we’re proud we made it. It had everything to do with this decision [to trade Parsons]. Everything.” While they never clashed on the field, Prescott didn’t hide his frustration behind closed doors.

Back when Parsons demanded a contract pushing the limits, Prescott took a much more grounded approach: “I don’t throw numbers just out there like that. I’ll see what they’re willing to give me. … I don’t need $40 million.” Contrast that with Parsons’ stance – no wonder tensions flared. Parsons’ exit leaves Prescott – and playmakers like CeeDee Lamb – to carry Dallas’ hopes. “We need to stop the run…We need to get the ball back,” Jones added. If the Cowboys don’t get it done in 2025, Jones already has Prescott in his crosshairs.