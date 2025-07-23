Jerry Jones Ready to Put Cowboys’ Millions at Risk as Micah Parsons Receives Trade Warning- Reports

Micah Parsons showed up to camp, but not with the team. While the Cowboys flew together to Oxnard, their best defensive player arrived on his own, and that says it all. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, nothing is happening behind the scenes. “They’re not close. They haven’t started. There’s been no negotiations.“ Let that sink in. The Cowboys have a superstar who changes games every Sunday, and yet… nothing. Other teams lock down their stars early. Dallas? They’re waiting, and every day they wait, Parsons’ price goes up. At some point, this isn’t just about money. It’s about respect. Right now, the message to Micah is clear. They’re not in a hurry. But the thing is, good players don’t wait forever. So, how long until Dallas realizes what they’re risking?

This isn’t some new strategy. It’s Jerry Jones running the same tired playbook again. Analyst Andrew Hawkins sees it right away: “This is the same tactic Jones has used every time,” he says, pointing to old contract sagas with Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, and CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys front office might as well be working from a template at this point: Step 1) Delay, Step 2) Cite injury concerns, Step 3) Drag negotiations through training camp, Step 4) Eventually pay market value anyway. Hawkins laughs off Jones’ go-to excuse about players possibly getting “hit by a car” – a weak reason that always ends up costing Dallas more. The sad part? This dance always ends the same, just with a bigger bill.

Former Cowboys standout Chris Canty provides a counterpoint, essentially advising Parsons against forcing a trade: “I don’t think Michael Parsons is going to consider requesting a trade just because he understands the value of being associated with the Dallas Cowboys.” Canty said. He drives the point home: “Look at Tony Romo. That broadcast booth he’s in today? That doesn’t happen without the Cowboys platform. Why walk away from that kind of career-building power if you’re a star player?”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons 11 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

At just 26 with 52.5 sacks and four Pro Bowl nods already to his name, Micah Parsons isn’t merely a franchise cornerstone – he’s the rare defensive talent organizations dream of anchoring their team around. Yet while peers like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt land $40+ million annual deals, the Cowboys haven’t even presented Parsons with an initial offer as he enters his contract year. This puzzling hesitation persists as Parsons’ value rises with each dominant performance, his case for a record-setting extension growing stronger by the week, while Dallas inexplicably drags its feet. But let’s not forget there might be many teams who would love to acquire Parsons via a trade.

So, all eyes are now on how Jerry Jones plans to manage the growing tension. And as Cowboys training camp opens in Oxnard, his first-day performance offered more spectacle than substance. Parsons himself summed up the frustration on his podcast: “We obviously wanted to get done early. We want that relief off our backs. But, obviously, ownership is always gonna make it drag out – make it more complicated than it has to be. Lack of communication and that standpoint.” Yet while Parsons voiced his concerns, Jones delivered his usual mix of folksy charm and calculated deflection, keeping the spotlight firmly on the field rather than the negotiating table.

Jerry Jones shows up to camp with his greatest hits

Jerry Jones was everything we’ve come to expect on the first day of training camp. He was part carnival barker, part chess player—selling Super Bowl dreams while sticking to his usual negotiating games. For the first time in years, the Cowboys have full attendance in Oxnard. That’s a big change from recent camps, when holdouts like CeeDee Lamb and Zack Martin stole the spotlight. This time, it’s Micah Parsons in the contract hot seat. He’s here, but the Cowboys are still doing their usual dance of delay.

“I am not the least concerned about having any dangling participles out here on a contract anywhere,” Jones quipped, brushing off urgency with his trademark folksy deflection. But his latest comments reveal the Cowboys’ true hesitation – they’re still looking for reasons to wait. “Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re gonna have him,” Jones said Monday, oddly inflating Parsons’ 2023 missed games from four to six. “He was hurt six games last year. Seriously.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer framed this as a leadership test. “We’re committed to him taking that next step, not just as a player but as a leader.“ Meanwhile, Stephen Jones suggested Parsons should “bet on himself,“ even though Dallas always gives in to holdouts by September (see: Lamb, Martin). Parsons, on his podcast, called out the “lack of communication“ from ownership. But he’s still here. Still working – for now.

Jones, ever the showman, praised Parsons as “the most savvy negotiator I’ve ever been around” before pivoting to hype the team’s playoff chances. “Could we shock the hell out of people? Absolutely,” he declared as if Prescott‘s health and an improved O-line will matter when your best defender feels disrespected.

The Cowboys continue betting their star power will outweigh Parsons’ growing frustration, but this high-stakes game is showing cracks in their armor. As Jerry Jones plays hardball, even Micah Parsons’ inner circle is breaking their silence – none other than his brother Terrence Parsons Jr. With every day Dallas lowballs their defensive centerpiece, they’re not just squabbling over dollars – they’re gambling with the soul of their defense. And unlike Jerry’s recycled negotiation tactics, this is one loss the Cowboys can’t spin, can’t delay, and absolutely can’t afford.