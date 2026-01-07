Jerry Jones Receives Stern Criticism for Unambitious Coaching Hires After Matt Eberflus’ Firing

The past three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have worked with three different defensive coordinators. Now that Matt Eberflus has been sacked, Dallas will once again look to fill the position. But that comes with a side of blame game as well, and team owner Jerry Jones is taking a large share of that criticism. Analysts are questioning why the leadership overlooks important aspects while hiring leaders in the first place.

“This organization has not done what it needed to do in terms of being aggressive enough at the coaching ranks to get the guy they need to get in here and change things,” former NFL player Isaiah Stanback said on Talkin’ Cowboys, and the rest of the panel members, Patrik Walker, Josh Rodriguez, and Chris Behm, listened closely.

“They have been throwing stuff against the wall, hoping it sticks. I repeat, there are no salary caps on coaches.”

If we go by the team’s history, the former wide receiver’s words do make sense. Under Mike McCarthy’s tenure as head coach from 2020 to 2024, they parted ways with two DCs. Mike Nolan lasted just one season (2020), while Dan Quinn managed to complete three (2021-2023). Mike Zimmer’s arrival in 2024 couldn’t sustain success, with Eberflus replacing him in January last year. These shake-ups are far from normal, especially for big franchises.

And Eberflus’ tenure was doomed by alarming on-field results.

The Cowboys stumbled to a 7-9-1 record, largely because the defense became one of the league’s worst, hemorrhaging 30.1 points per game. The unit’s inability to stop anyone was on full display in Week 2, when New York Giants’ QB Russell Wilson torched them for 450 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2.

But Eberflus shouldn’t bear all the blame

The cracks in the roster were already there before the former Chicago Bears HC had even joined. Jones and All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons’ issues stood unresolved months before Eberflus signed with the team. And in the offseason, Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys tried to correct course by adding defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and veteran linebacker Logan Wilson. Yet, there was no lasting turnaround, and the team went back to its old ways in the final five games.

But fans hadn’t seen the worst until the regular-season finale game, when they lost 34-17 to the Giants. Dallas’ offense struggled to gain much ground while the defense ended up giving too much ground. This season, the Cowboys’ defense gave up 511 points. They also found themselves near the bottom in red-zone efficiency. Despite the ugly loss, Jones didn’t blame Eberflus and spoke about his flawed hiring process.

“I can make a case for you that we haven’t had a satisfactory defense for five or six years, really,” he said on Sunday.

Jones then fired Eberflus, a move the GM described as a step toward meeting the franchise’s “much higher expectations.”

“After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed,” Jones explained on Tuesday.

Now, with the search for a new defensive coordinator officially on, the focus shifts to Jerry Jones. Dallas fans and analysts wonder if the Cowboys will finally make a bold hire that brings long-term stability.

Who can put an end to the team’s vicious cycle?

Jones has said many times that he would spend whatever it takes to bring another Lombardi Trophy home. He even joked about writing a check so big that it would be “embarrassing” to win just the ring. But that was back in 2018. Mind you, he has an estimated net worth of $20 billion, and there is no salary cap on NFL coaches. So, this situation presents a rare chance to back those words with his actions.

From a competitive standpoint, there is almost no downside to it. If the team hires a new DC at a premium price, it still won’t affect the roster or limit spending elsewhere. The only crucial aspect is the financial cost, but that’s something Jones can clearly afford. Brian Flores, who is currently with the Minnesota Vikings, represents the type of elite defensive mind Dallas has lacked for years.

The Vikings may not bother to move on from him if given other options. Now, all Jones has to do is make a grand offer that Flores can’t refuse. Flores’ track record speaks for itself. In three seasons with the Vikings, his defenses ranked 11th, second, and third. And his resume becomes even more attractive if we note that this success came despite his players earning just four Pro Bowl selections.

Of course, the big question is whether Jones will actually follow through. History suggests that the team owner prefers caution. But this time, the desire to win the Super Bowl may overtake his old habits.