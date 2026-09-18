Jerry Jones Refuses to Fix AT&T Stadium’s Biggest Flaw Despite Players’ Growing Criticism

Picture a punt sailing skyward on a late-afternoon fall Sunday. The returner tracks it up, and then it disappears, swallowed by a blinding flash of sun pouring through the glass. He does what every player in that situation does: takes a guess. Inside a stadium that cost over a billion dollars to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and can hold its own weather, the sun is somehow the one opponent nobody game-planned for.

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Yet, when asked about tackling the issue, Jerry Jones appeared least interested.

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“Well, I don’t know about any hints. I really don’t know about [surprising fans with window-tenting] that at all. And so, not necessarily,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I’m not for sure what you’re referring to, but I don’t know of any plans to surprise our fans.”

Dallas Cowboys home, AT&T Stadium, is an architectural marvel, with two steel arches soaring across the length of the stadium’s roof, supporting the dome so that no interior pillars can block any view. The stadium also has a roof system that can slide open or close in roughly 12 minutes, shifting the venue between an indoor arena and an open-air stadium.

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But there is a flaw too, allowing the blinding late-afternoon sun to stream directly through the west-facing glass windows and blind players during the games.

Over the years, several Cowboys players have raised concerns about this issue. WR CeeDee Lamb has been the most vocal critic of the design flaw. During a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Lamb lost track of a wide-open touchdown pass in the end zone.

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After the play, he was seen gesturing frantically, pointing to his eyes on the sidelines. Later, when reporters asked him if the team should install curtains, Lamb replied, “Yes, one thousand percent. Couldn’t see the ball, couldn’t see the ball at all.”

Wide receiver George Pickens also shared a similar sentiment when the afternoon sunlight disturbed him during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. After dropping a deep pass from QB Dak Prescott because he was completely blinded by the west-end glass, Pickens didn’t mince words.

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“I really couldn’t see the ball. It was the sun,” Pickens said. CeeDee Lamb later even joked to Pickens about the drop, while telling him, “Welcome to Dallas, bro.”

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones, after CeeDee Lamb’s 2024 drop, snapped at the reporters instead: “Well, let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?

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Not just that, Jones even claimed that the sun should actually benefit the Cowboys because they play there regularly. He argued: “We know where the damn sun is going to be when we flip the coin… Everyone plays in the sun out here.”

However, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AT&T Stadium was forced to install temporary window tinting and blackout curtains on the west end. After seeing the results during the tournament, Jones confessed to liking the visual effect it provided.

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Although Jones refused to close the curtains for football games, he confirmed that the front office is finally “giving that a thought.” But per his latest statement, Jones & Co. may not have figured out a solution after all.