Jerry Jones’ Salary Cap Blueprint Sparks Major Coaching Debate Amid George Pickens Update

This season delivered a stark reminder for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys as they wrapped up a full three decades without a Super Bowl ring. The trail of mistakes that led to this reality traces back to poor money allocation and end on coaching blunders that have haunted the franchise.

“The Dallas had the fifth biggest cap hit in the NFL on offense and the 27th biggest cap hit in the NFL on defense. And one of the lessons here is that sometimes you get what you pay for,” said the host of the SMI Cowboys show. “This is where if you have a really talented coordinator or a really talented strategist on one side of the football or the other, you can overcome not spinning a lot to be successful. And a great example of that is the Los Angeles Rams.”

Contract structuring remains the hot topic in Dallas, especially under Jerry Jones. The Cowboys face another potential standoff, this time with wide receiver George Pickens. Even without a long-term extension, Jones holds a powerful tool to keep him, the franchise tag. Projections from FanSided peg the 2026 WR franchise tag at $28.824 million.

