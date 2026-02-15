Jerry Jones Sends Super Bowl Message to Cowboys Fans After Seahawks Super Bowl LX Victory

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys lag decades behind NFC rivals, missing championship window

Jerry Jones is backing defensive overhaul and coaching changes

Christian Parker promoted, Scott Symons expected as Eberflus and assistants fired

The Dallas Cowboys missed out on yet another Lombardi trophy in 2025, but Jerry Jones wants to win the next one. After the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX, Jones had a clear message for fans. Speaking to TMZ Sports on February 15, 2026, Jones pointed to how quickly teams can turn around in the NFL.

“I would, first of all, start with this Super Bowl,” Jones said to the reporter. “I would look at these teams. Look at Seattle. They’re made up of first-year quarterbacks for the team, the system, right? The coaches are fresh on the scene. So the point is, in this day in the NFL, you can go from a pumpkin to a cherry, and you can do it in a year, or you can do it in two years. That is very promising to me.”

Jones highlighted the recent Super Bowl teams. The Patriots were under new management this year, with Mike Vrabel at the helm, having finished 4-13 last year. For the Seahawks, Mike MacDonald was hired as the youngest head coach at the time (36) in 2024.

Jones also highlighted how the veteran Sam Darnold was only in his first season with the Seahawks, while Drake Mayfield himself was in his second year with the Patriots, and played in his first-ever postseason. Even Darnold appeared in a Super Bowl for the very first time.

The Cowboys have not reached the NFC Championship Game in decades. Since the 2000s, they’ve lost the divisional game on various occasions and have yet to reach the NFC game.

Since the Dallas Cowboys last ruled the conference in 1995, 12 different franchises have reached the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles have led the charge with five NFC titles, while the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Seahawks have each punched through four times.

Meanwhile, four NFC franchises have not won the conference even once in that span. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders join the Cowboys on that list.

While these numbers point to just how much the Cowboys have stepped away from the spotlight in the NFC, there is some truth to Jones’ argument. If 12 different teams can win the NFC in the meantime, surely the Cowboys won’t take long to compete for a Super Bowl.

With pressure building in Dallas, Jerry Jones believes quick turnarounds are possible in today’s NFL. Now, the Cowboys must prove his optimism right and finally deliver meaningful postseason success for their fans.

Jerry Jones backs defensive overhaul ahead of 2026 season

After another disappointing finish, the Cowboys’ owner said the team is taking a hard look at itself. One major step is reworking the defense.

“We’re redoing our defense,” Jones further added in his interview. “I’ve changed so much about the approach that we’re going to have with coaching the defense… when you work to yourself like I do, you have to change what’s in the mirror.”

The Cowboys needed to change the defense after allowing over 30 points per game in the 2025 season, and the move came quickly.

The Dallas Cowboys hit the reset button on defense this offseason, officially elevating Christian Parker to defensive coordinator after his stint overseeing the passing game and secondary.

The shake-up did not stop there as the Cowboys are also expected to bring in Scott Symons as inside linebackers coach, while cleaning house elsewhere.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was fired after just one season at the helm of a historically poor unit, and assistants Andre Curtis, David Overstreet II, and Dave Borgonzi were all let go as part of a sweeping overhaul designed to give Parker a fresh slate and full control of the scheme moving forward.

With an already explosive offense in place and an expected franchise tag on George Pickens, the Dallas Cowboys are positioned to shift their full focus to the other side of the ball. A major defensive reinforcement could be the missing piece. The kind of move could spark a full-scale overhaul that finally pushes Dallas back into the Super Bowl conversation.