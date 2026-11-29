The Dallas Cowboys‘ disappointing 2026 season has put HC Brian Schottenheimer under scrutiny, with fans questioning whether he can continue leading the team. Jerry Jones is under pressure to consider a change in coaching after following a heartbreaking loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. Now, Schotty’s long-term future in Dallas appears uncertain.

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NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X, “You parse the words of Jerry Jones. Like Jerry Jones very famously said ‘Just because I said it don’t make it so.’ He’ll say something, and then something else will happen. It’s like yeah, ‘Jerry just said it.’ This is not that. This is ‘what Jerry Jones says, he means.’ He said a couple of things that were noteworthy there. ‘Damning’ was the word that he used to explain this kind of loss for the Dallas Cowboys. He was asked what confidence he has. Nothing we saw tonight.

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“These are alarming things for Brian Schottenheimer, the coach in his second year, has two years left on his contract after this year. One of the lowest-paid head coaches in the NFL. That’s a discussion for a whole different day. But certainly is true, and he’s already replaced the defensive play-caller for the Dallas Cowboys. There is nowhere else to go but the head coach. Now, Jerry Jones has indicated and my understanding is it is the same that there’s nothing imminent no change imminent. He said we still have several games to go but it is very clear to me based on my understanding of the situation the Cowboys are gonna get to the end of the season and a very consequential decision to make about their head coach Brian Schottenheimer. There is still time to turn it around. Just not very much time.”

The Dallas Cowboys are currently struggling to maintain consistency. And if Schottenheimer wants to stay the HC, he must show improvement to strengthen his position.

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The uncertainty came after the Cowboys lost 39-38 against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys had a 31-10 advantage in the third quarter but still allowed the Eagles to make a remarkable comeback. The Eagles outscored the Cowboys 29-7 over the remainder of the game, as Jake Elliott sealed the win with a 59-yard field goal with just two seconds remaining.

Don’t Blame the Parsons Trade. Dallas’ Defense Broke a Year Earlier.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the Micah Parsons trade. The numbers say otherwise. Icon Sportswire via Imago Great offense, awful defense Points scored2nd 31.2 a game BestWorst Points given up30th 29.2 a game BestWorst 30 points isn’t enough This season:Won 4 Lost 4 37 – 20 W 31 – 34 L 34 – 30 W 38 – 21 W 30 – 33 L 40 – 46 L 51 – 30 W 38 – 39 L NFL teams that score 30+ win 87% Dallas when it scores 30+ 50% When it broke 20.1 2022 5th 18.5 2023 5th Quinn leaves 27.5 2024 31st Parsons traded 30.1 2025 32nd 29.2 2026 30th Where it went Dan Quinn, 2024 Parsons, a year later Dallas12 winsarrow_forward7 wins Washington4 winsarrow_forward12 wins The verdict Don’t blame the Parsons trade. The defense broke the year Dan Quinn left. Dallas has given up 27 or more points a game for three straight seasons. 1 2023, with Quinn: 5th-best defense 2 2024, with Parsons, without Quinn: 31st 3 Quinn’s Washington: 4 wins to 12 Points per game, regular season. Data: nflverse, 1999 to 2026 Week 12. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Dallas scored 38 on Thanksgiving. And still lost. 2nd at scoring. 3rd-worst at stopping it. Score 30 and you win almost 9 times in 10. Dallas has lost 4 of 8. The collapse came in 2024. Parsons was still on the team. Quinn went to Washington. They went from 4 wins to 12. The Parsons trade came a year later. The damage was already done.

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The defeat has now dropped Dallas to 5-7, ruining their playoff hopes.

Jones defended the head coach at the start when asked about the possibility of making changes after the loss. But his response also indicated that Schottenheimer’s position was not beyond scrutiny.

“I do. But on the other hand, these are setbacks, and they’re damning setbacks. There’s no question about it. Especially when we feel like we can look at parts of the game where it was ours to take and we didn’t. And so when you look at every bit of it, then you have to question everything.”

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Even after the growing criticism, Jones made it clear that he was not considering an immediate change. Dallas had already reassigned defensive play-calling responsibilities to Mike Pettine, and Jones mentioned that he wanted the team to focus on the game rather than making changes before their next game.

However, Schottenheimer’s contract can become a problem in Jones’ decision. According to reports, the Cowboys’ head coach has two years left on his agreement, but the guaranteed-money structure stays a major factor. Jones has always been reluctant to pay coaches who are no longer working for the franchise.

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Therefore, whether Schottenheimer’s 2027 salary is guaranteed could influence the team’s desire to move on.

As of now, Schottenheimer is in charge of the Cowboys, and Jones has not announced any decision regarding his future. The coaching staff is reportedly on notice for the remainder of the season, and the upcoming games will decide the future of the franchise.

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An offseason evaluation is possible, which leaves the head coach with only limited time to convince Jones that he deserves to continue coaching Dallas. As of now, the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks during their next matchup on December 7.