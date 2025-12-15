Jerry Jones Shares Significant Update on Firing Matt Eberflus as Trevon Diggs Blames DC

The Dallas Cowboys lost their seventh game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. The 34-26 score left the owner and general manager, Jerry Jone,s disappointed as he took shots at the defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

“Our inability to not keep them out of the end zone, that was frustrating. We let their quarterback have an outstanding game, and we could do more about that rather than to let him,” Jones said while talking to the reporters.

So, Eberflus is in real danger here. The defense has been their pain point during the entire season. Even Schottenheimer has failed to pick their intensity to 100%.

Jones claimed they built the roster to make the playoffs.

Stay tuned! This story is developing.