Jerry Jones Shuts Cowboys Fans Up After Micah Parsons Chant at Training Camp

The Cowboys and Jerry Jones have long had a habit of concocting unnecessary tension by delaying deals and dragging their feet on roster decisions. And this summer, it’s the Micah Parsons saga played out in slow motion taking center stage in the Lone Star State’s footballing conversations. Their top defensive star—and a fan favorite—is waiting for Jones to finally write the check. He and his brother, Terrance Parsons, have been fairly vocal about how it’s only going to cost Jones more the longer he waits.

With TJ Watt’s recent record non-QB deal, that’s starting to look like prophecy. The frustrations around Parsons’ deal were compounded by Jones’ recent comments around the risk of players getting hurt after getting big contracts, while highlighting Dak Prescott‘s situation last year. In return, the fit-again QB appeared nonchalant but couldn’t resist a subtle riposte in saying that Parsons was right to stay on the sidelines during practice, under the circumstances. From the looks of it, that simmering tension is spilling over into Cowboys Nation, too.

Things boiled over at Saturday’s open training camp. As the sun blazed over Frisco, fans started chanting “Pay Micah!” loud enough to echo through the practice fields. But instead of feeding into the crowd’s energy, Jerry Jones quickly pivoted to highlight the shiny new additions. He pointed toward the trade that brought in George Pickens from the Steelers, trying to steer attention away from the contract noise.

Still, fans weren’t buying the deflection. Because Parsons isn’t just another first-rounder from 2021—he is one of the league’s most dominant defensive forces. The Cowboys already picked up his fifth-year option, which keeps him on the roster through 2025. But after that? Either he hits free agency or gets franchise tagged — both of which open the door to offseason chaos.

Meanwhile, Jones didn’t exactly fan the flames—but he didn’t pour water on them either. When asked about the chants, Jones said, “That was a feint little sound compared to the way they were hollering last year, Pay Lamb. Whoever’s not in, you can count on a few hollering that. But it was a big loud chant last year on Lamb.” In short, he brushed it off like just another training camp buzz.

Last summer, Dallas locked up CeeDee Lamb with a massive four-year, $136 million extension—just a tick under Justin Jefferson’s market-setting deal. You’d think Jones would have learned, right? Speaking to The New York Post, Parsons recently said, “If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here. I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. Like I said, as long as I’m here and under contract, I’m gonna do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, this is the end.” He added, “I just don’t understand.” Not exactly how you maintain a healthy locker room culture.

Still, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones insists, “We want to pay” Parsons.

After Jerry Jones, Cowboys exec throws it back at Parsons

So far, the Micah Parsons saga has taken more turns than a Jerry World parking lot. The All-Pro linebacker is entering the final year of his rookie contract, earning $24 million, and the Cowboys Nation is growing louder by the day. But when asked about the chants calling for a deal, Jerry Jones’ son and Cowboys exec Stephen Jones had no problem flipping the narrative: “It doesn’t change anything. We want to pay Micah too. He’s gotta want to be paid.” That’s not exactly the comfort Dallas fans were hoping for.

Naturally, it doesn’t help that Parsons is reportedly targeting a TJ Watt-type extension—somewhere near $41 million annually. That’s superstar money, but Parsons is a superstar. However, Jerry Jones took a different tone altogether at the start of camp. Reflecting on Parsons’ missing six games last season, Jerry said, “Doesn’t mean we’re going to have him,” even if they do agree to terms. That comment didn’t go unnoticed.

Moreover, Jerry doubled down with some old-school caution. He said, “Contracts are four, five years, OK? There’s a lot of water under the bridge if you step out there and do something in the first two or three… You can get hit by a car, seriously.” It’s a not-so-subtle reminder of Dallas’ past regrets. Yet Parsons hasn’t backed down either. In response, he fired back, saying, “They sign the checks… let’s see if they want me to be here.” This ‘standoff’ just gets more awkward by the day.