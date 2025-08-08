Jerry Jones’ Son Loses Sleep Due To Major Issue Plaguing Cowboys as Stephen Jones Clears Stance on Micah Parsons

The Cowboys are supposed to be in full NFC title mode. Instead, their front office is juggling roster puzzles and a superstar trade saga. And those are the kinds of things that keep Stephen Jones’ eyes wide open at 2 a.m. The NFC isn’t exactly a forgiving conference. You’ve got the Eagles and 49ers loading up for another run, and Detroit’s decided they want in on the fun, too. That’s why Dallas doesn’t have much margin for error. And yet here they are, with one position group – cornerback – quietly becoming the reason behind the COO’s worries. Not because he doesn’t trust the talent, but because the current mix leaves a lot of ‘what if’ questions hanging in the air.

Speaking on DallasCowboys.com with Nick Eatman, Stephen Jones didn’t dance around it. When asked where he still has concerns, he went straight to the secondary: “Yeah, I still think, you know, the corner position only because you look at what’s on injured reserve. We’ve got three corners over there, you know, an NFI and two PUPS, you know, that uh we’re expecting to play for us this year.” He then pointed out that other names, like “Kaiir (Elam), we expect to play for us (Dallas)….But some other guys are getting opportunities. With them not ready to go yet, you certainly think about that in terms of improving there if we get the opportunity to do it.”

He didn’t stop there, pointing out that Andrew Booth and Troy Pride Jr. have looked solid. But the real test will come when live action starts. “I certainly think that’s a place where you know we got our fingers crossed a little bit,” Jones admitted. Translation: Yes, we like what we see, but we’re also refreshing the transaction wire just in case. And here’s the thing – when your depth chart at corner isn’t exactly bursting with battle-tested options, “fingers crossed” isn’t the most comforting phrase. It’s not about one game in September. It’s about a 17-game grind where one weak spot can turn into a weekly headline.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs 7 forces a fumble by New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins 18 during the second half at MetLife Stadium.

The reality is, Dallas’ cornerback room has been thinned by a string of setbacks. Trevon Diggs is still working his way back from knee surgery and aiming for a September return. Rookie Shavon Revel Jr. suffered a rehab setback from last year’s ACL tear. And is projected to miss another 6-8 weeks. Caelen Carson hyperextended his knee in camp and will be sidelined for four to six weeks. Josh Butler remains on the PUP list after last season’s ACL injury. DaRon Bland is the lone healthy, proven starter. So, the comments from Stephen Jones start to sound less like an exaggeration and more like a late-night reality check. But of course, cornerback depth isn’t the only story hanging over camp.

Stephen Jones sends a clear message on Micah Parsons’ future in Dallas

Micah Parsons’ contract situation went from behind-the-scenes negotiation to full-blown headline after the star pass rusher posted a public trade request on social media. Parsons says it all started in March, when a conversation with Jerry Jones about leadership veered into contract talk. He claims he made it clear his agent should handle negotiations, only for things to go nowhere. Then came the jab from Jerry about Parsons missing time last season – something the linebacker didn’t appreciate.

Stephen Jones, though, tried to play it cool in the same interview with Eatman: “That’s just the nature of negotiations. I think any player that’s holding out for a contract right now…they’ve all requested to be traded. We have no intention of trading Micah. He’s right here in camp and we’ll just keep working.” But long-time Cowboys watchers know this isn’t uncharted territory. From Emmitt Smith in ’93 to Ezekiel Elliott in 2019, to CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott’s late-stage deals, the team has a history of playing the long game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, repairing trust might be the bigger hurdle. Lamb has already weighed in with a “Just pay the man” post on social media. And every day without progress keeps the speculation alive. The Cowboys say Parsons isn’t going anywhere. But if the roster has questions and the locker room has tension, the biggest opponent Dallas faces in August might be itself.