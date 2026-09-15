Jerry Jones’ Son Regrets Setting “Unrealistic Expectations” After Cowboys’ Embarrassing Loss

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 season hoping a revamped defense could help them put two straight playoff-less seasons behind them. With a new defensive coordinator, several new starters, and an offense still led by Dak Prescott, optimism was high in Dallas.

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But that took a hit on opening night. The Cowboys fell 28-20 to the New York Giants on Sunday, giving up 394 total yards and struggling to get off the field on third down. The loss prompted executive vice president Stephen Jones, son of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to admit that the team may have set expectations too high before the season began.

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“That was a tough pill to swallow last night. Not gonna kid anybody. Felt really good and still do about our football team,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We just probably had a little unrealistic expectations in terms of what we could do, especially on the defensive side of the ball with all the new faces and a brand new coordinator.”

The Cowboys had spent much of the offseason talking up their defensive changes. Dallas entered Week 1 with eight new defensive starters, including three rookies who played significant roles against New York. Christian Parker also took charge as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

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The first test did not go well. The Giants converted nine of their 11 third-down attempts, with one of the two failed conversions coming on their final kneel-down. New York quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while the Giants added 165 rushing yards on 37 carries.

Tight end Isaiah Likely was another major problem for Dallas. He repeatedly found space in the secondary and finished with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. His second score gave New York a 14-7 lead just before halftime.

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The Cowboys’ offense also had its share of problems. Prescott completed 22 of 34 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Dallas managed only 69 rushing yards and failed to produce a play longer than 17 yards.

A series of mistakes made matters worse. George Pickens dropped what could have been a 40-yard completion, while Prescott’s interception handed the Giants a short field. Javonte Williams was also flagged for taunting after his fourth-quarter touchdown, pushing the ensuing extra point back 15 yards. Brandon Aubrey then missed the resulting 48-yard attempt.

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The Cowboys still have time to fix their problems

Despite the loss, it is safe to say that Dallas was never completely out of the game. The Cowboys pulled within one score twice in the second half, but their defense could not make the stop needed to give the offense another opportunity.

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The Giants controlled the clock for 36 minutes and 40 seconds, including more than 21 minutes of possession in the second half. That made it difficult for Dallas to build any momentum late in the game.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also acknowledged the problems while making it clear that the Cowboys were not ready to panic.

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“This is a humbling business, and we got humbled tonight,” Schottenheimer said. “We lost Mile 1 of a 17-mile marathon, and we have to be better. We will be better. The only way to do that is get back to work.”

Prescott delivered a similar message after the loss.

“I know the way that we approach things, I know our routine, I know our standard, I know that the way that we practice is the right way,” Prescott said. “So, my message is echoing: don’t change, don’t flinch, don’t blink. This is a long year.”

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The Cowboys also came out of the game with fresh injury concerns. Safety Malik Hooker suffered a fractured forearm, while linebacker DeMarvion Overshown sustained a hamstring injury. Both setbacks add to the uncertainty surrounding a defense that already has plenty to figure out.

Dallas will get its next chance to respond in Week 2 when the Washington Commanders visit AT&T Stadium. Stephen Jones may now wish he had tempered his preseason optimism, but the Cowboys still have 16 games left to determine whether the loss to New York was an early warning or simply a disastrous start.