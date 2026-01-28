Jerry Jones’ Stance on George Pickens Contract Extension Confirmed Amid Character Concerns

Essentials Inside The Story Pickens’ turbulent past clashes with breakout year fueling contract uncertainty

Cowboys signal interest as Pickens nears unrestricted free agency decision

Dak Prescott’s praise reshapes narrative around Pickens’ locker-room reputation

One year at the Cowboys was enough to turn George Pickens into an asset in the 2025 season, but that doesn’t guarantee his future at the franchise. Following a turbulent three-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers amid locker room struggles, the receiver finally hit his stride with the Cowboys, recording his career-best numbers in the league. Now, he is set to be an unrestricted free agent, but Jerry Jones isn’t prepared to let him walk away.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We won’t get into any details right now,” Stephen Jones, the CEO of the Cowboys and the eldest son of Jerry Jones, recently said. “Certainly, we want George to be back here in Dallas, and we’ll certainly go from there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen’s words made it clear that Jerry Jones and the team valued him greatly and that they wanted to offer the receiver a contract extension.

George Pickens’ Cowboys contract was valid for only a year after he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers at a base salary of $3,656,000. As a rookie, the 24-year-old was picked by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Over the course of three years there, he experienced setbacks and controversies, leading to character concerns as a young player.

Playing for the Steelers, the wide receiver drew criticism for the lack of effort, a fallout with then-head coach Mike Tomlin, and regular conflicts with opponents and fans. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct violations in 2024. He repeatedly arrived late to team meetings and even games, showing a lack of discipline. The repercussions of his on and off-field actions were evident on the gridiron, as he failed to reach his full potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the baggage that followed him out of Pittsburgh, George Pickens’ early days in Dallas have flipped the narrative fast. Dak Prescott brushed aside the reputation chatter and called the Cowboys’ trade for Pickens “monumental,” praising the receiver. Even head coach Schottenheimer took notice, pointing out that Pickens was the last player off the field during the team’s final walkthrough.

Upon arriving at the Cowboys, Pickens had a breakout year. He registered a career-best 1429 receiving yards this season, ranking third in the league. The wide receiver also added 9 touchdowns in the process. Additionally, he cracked the top-10 in average yards per reception and receptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Once he arrived at the Dallas Cowboys, he seemingly left the past controversies behind, showing a better emotional maturity. While Pickens focuses on his future amid uncertainty, he isn’t the only Cowboys player to be a free agent this offseason.

George Pickens tops Cowboys’ free agent list

Besides George Pickens, various other Cowboys players are reportedly going to be free agents in the offseason. The other notable names include running back Javonte Williams, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive end Dante Fowler, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

A majority of the players will be unrestricted free agents, including George Pickens, meaning they could negotiate with any of the 32 NFL teams without any restriction, and the Cowboys will not have any say in it. As an unrestricted free agent, Pickens’ market value is projected to be about $30 million.

Besides Pickens, several elite players across the league will be unrestricted free agents. The Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to be one of the most popular free agents, followed by the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Jets’ running back Breece Hall, and the Green Bay Packers’ offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 25, Pickens will be one of the top free agents, and the wide receiver could be a long-term solution for any team. As a result, he is expected to land a lucrative contract in 2026. If the Cowboys don’t re-sign him, the Buffalo Bills could be one choice where he and Josh Allen could do wonders in their offensive unit. Following a poor season, the Atlanta Falcons are also eyeing a premium wide receiver to accompany the young WR Drake London, and Pickens is a player who has shown the potential to be a true No. 1 option.