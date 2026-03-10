Jerry Jones Suffers Double Setback as Cowboys Lose Out on Nakobe Dean & Quay Walker in Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason hoping to fix a struggling linebacker unit

But Raiders swoop in at the last moment

With limited options remaining, the pressure is mounting for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys entered the free agency market in hopes of bolstering their linebacker group that limped last season. But soon after the free agency period began, Jerry Jones’ team was dealt a setback as they lost two of their primary targets.

The Las Vegas Raiders locked in both Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker in massive deals. With defensive stability as their biggest offseason priority, the Cowboys’ search at the position continues.

The Cowboys were reportedly eyeing Nakobe Dean, who recorded a productive stretch in recent years. After all, bringing a high-impact linebacker was one of the team’s major goals this free agency. That answer could have been Dean, whose performance peaked in 2024 when he battled exceptionally well against tackles.

He posted a career-high 128 tackles and three sacks, along with an interception. The Philadelphia Eagles star couldn’t quite recreate the magic this past season, as he was still on the mend from his patellar injury. Still, he showed flashes of the aggressive play that made him a rising defensive leader.

“Nakobe Dean’s deal with the Raiders is for $36 million with $20 million guaranteed, per source,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote on X.

In the 2025 season, cut short to just ten games due to hamstring issues, he totaled 55 tackles and recorded his highest sack count at four. The former Georgia standout who entered the league as Philly’s third-round pick has established himself as one of the league’s most effective blitzing linebackers. While the Cowboys and others were showing interest, he expressed the desire to remain with the Eagles.

He knew the team’s heavy investment in the linebacker position made his return unlikely, especially if another team offered a major contract, which is why he hinted at his impending exit. Meanwhile, Dean wasn’t the only linebacker talent Jerry Jones missed out on. Quay Walker, another player the Cowboys were pursuing, also signed with the Raiders.

Jerry Jones runs short on top defensive options

Quay Walker landed a three-year contract worth $40.5 million with the Raiders, including $28 million guaranteed. His average $13.5 million annual salary makes him the seventh-highest-paid linebacker in the league. No wonder the Cowboys had a Zoom meeting with him earlier in the day, and that he was higher on Dallas’ priority list than Dean, as reported by ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2022, Walker has been consistent throughout his NFL career, posting over 100 tackles each year since his rookie season. The player started at least 13 games in each of his four seasons and continued improving against the run, using his sideline-to-sideline speed to become a reliable tackler.

Additionally, he’s coming off a breakout season where he piled up 128 tackles and 2.5 sacks across fourteen games. One of the major weaknesses remains his pass coverage, which has improved over the years. Losing both him and Dean undoubtedly weighs heavily on Jerry Jones’ franchise, as their options shrink further.

In 2025, the Cowboys tried to improve their linebacker group with short-term signings of Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Sanborn. But neither provided long-term support, leading Dallas to turn to Logan Wilson at the trade deadline. However, Wilson struggled to find a comfortable role in Matt Eberflus’ system and was eventually released.

With both top free-agent targets joining Las Vegas, the Cowboys could still target notable players. These include Devin Lloyd, Alex Anzalone, Devin Bush Jr., and Bobby Wagner. ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz identified Lloyd as the Cowboys’ ideal target at the position.

“The Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in NFL history in 2025, according to my DVOA metric, and they are in desperate need of playmakers,” he said. “So why not bring in Lloyd? He is a solid starting linebacker who had five interceptions and 1.5 sacks last season.”

Since Jerry Jones said he wanted to be aggressive this free agency, now is the time. While they must have had their reasons not to pursue Walker or Dean aggressively earlier, they can’t let others go. At the end of the day, getting over the defensive slump matters most heading into the 2026 season.