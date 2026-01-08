Jerry Jones Takes Firm Decision on Kenny Clark After Addressing George Pickens’ Future

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones sends a clear message to two names about their Cowboys' future

Big contracts, cap pressure, and underwhelming defensive results complicate Dallas plans

One star earned praise, not promises, leaving the offseason full of leverage, patience, and tough calls

With the Dallas Cowboys’ season in the books, the front office is now making the tough calls on its high-priced roster. The first major domino involves defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and Jerry Jones isn’t waiting for speculation to build before making his intentions known. For most general managers, a player with a potential $21.5 million cap saving is an easy cut. But Jones isn’t most GMs, and his latest declaration on Clark’s future proves that in Dallas, loyalty can often outweigh the bottom line.

“No, no. I want to say this just right. I want them to be a part of our future. If we’re tippy-toeing around, we obviously want to get Kenny’s business straight,” the owner made it clear that he wants the DT to have a future in Dallas.

The answer was a little surprising. Clark arrived in Dallas as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Micah Parsons out of town last August, and his contract makes him an obvious name to watch. But according to Spotrac editor Mike Ginnitti, Clark could very realistically become a cap casualty this offseason.

“So what happens to Kenny Clark? There’s not a guarantee. So you can just move on and free up $21.5 million—there’s a huge roster bonus in March, $11 million. This is going to be a March situation.” Ginnitti said.

Dallas invested heavily in the defensive line in 2025, bringing in Clark and Quinnen Williams and re-signing Osa Odighizuwa, but the results didn’t quite match the spending. From a roster-building standpoint, it would make sense to start trimming costs, especially when it comes to veteran players.

But Jerry Jones loves him. From the moment Parsons was traded, he’s consistently talked about Clark as a cornerstone piece, specifically as someone who could stabilize the middle of the defense and help fix the run game.

“We did think it was in the best interest of our organization — not only the future, but right now, this season as well. We’ve gained a Pro Bowl player in an area that we had big concerns in, the inside of our defense,” Jones said.

Dallas finished 23rd in rushing yards allowed per game (125.5), so the problem never fully went away. Still, Jones sees value beyond the stat sheet. And he feels the same way about wide receiver George Pickens.

Jerry Jones addresses George Pickens’ future

George Pickens did himself a lot of favors this season. Whatever his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately became, the move to Dallas gave him a reset. The fit wasn’t exactly warm at first, and the trade came with plenty of skepticism. But Pickens responded with a career year that caught the attention of Jerry Jones.

“As much as we think he is exceptional as a player, his love of the game and his passion about the game is unquestionable, that’s strong stuff,” Jones said. “I don’t want to get into those kinds of assessments of how much we are trying. He is an outstanding player. We don’t have some of the issues we might have had, and we are very proud.”

While that’s a strong endorsement, and Pickens has certainly earned a conversation about a long-term deal, the Cowboys hold the leverage and don’t have to rush into one.

They have leverage, and the franchise tag (around $28 million) gives them a clean way to keep him for another year without locking themselves into a long-term contract just yet.

Dallas didn’t pay much to get him. A 2026 third-round pick brought Pickens to town, and he responded with a career year: 93 catches, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. Still, the Cowboys will want to see it again. Furthermore, Pickens’ discipline hasn’t always matched his talent. The fines, the curfew issues, and the occasional distractions need to be fixed before committing big.

From Dallas’ perspective, the smart play might be patience. Tag him, keep him in the building, see if the growth sticks.