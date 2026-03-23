Jerry Jones’ $37 Million Defensive Decision May End Loyal Servant’s Time at Cowboys

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas Cowboys are reshaping their defense

A major offseason investment hints that a long-time player’s presence may be nearing its end

Fresh options are emerging from this year's draft

The Dallas Cowboys delivered one of the worst defensive performances in recent years under Matt Eberflus last year. Long after dismissing his fourth defensive coordinator since 2020, Jerry Jones is ready to implement similar changes on his roster. By making a $37 million move, the general manager is quietly sealing the fate of a veteran who has been with the team since 2019.

Since the start of free agency on March 11, many notable players have left Dallas after grabbing better deals or bigger roles. But reports suggest there could be more heading towards the exit door, not necessarily because they want to. One name that fits such a scenario is Donovan Wilson, who has dedicated all seven of his NFL seasons to the team. If he exits, that will be the end of one of the team’s most meaningful long-term partnerships.

After all, no other player has been on the defense as long, with only Dak Prescott having outstayed him overall. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Wilson may not make it to the team’s roster for the 2026 season. It’s mainly because of the two recent signings of Jalen Thompson ($33 million) and PJ Locke ($4 million), which adds up to a total of $37 million.

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“[Jalen Thompson and] PJ Locke, too. He is a guy who can help out there, can help on special teams,” Machota said on the One-Star Podcast. “So, I don’t think they’ll bring back Donovan Wilson. I think that’s a situation where they could use a late-round pick on another safety, or maybe an undrafted free agent, and maybe they bring in a guy that way. I just don’t think he fits with what they want to do.”

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On the stat sheet, Wilson’s numbers further weaken his case. He has made 98 appearances so far. But at 31, the team may hesitate to bring him back, given his questionable consistency and durability. This past season, he was effective against the run game. However, his performance in pass coverage couldn’t follow suit, as his struggles became hard to overlook.

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On Pro Football Focus’ ranking, he came in 88th among 98 safeties analyzed in pass coverage. Moreover, he allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 125.9 passer rating over two seasons. With the system changing under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Dallas will likely use safeties in more flexible roles, including lining up in the slot.

Wilson rarely did it as he played only 87 of 921 snaps last year, but his struggles were on full display even in those limited opportunities. Besides performance issues, Wilson’s projected market value could make him less attractive to Dallas or other teams. Spotrac has estimated a three-year, $20.8 million contract for him, meaning an average annual value of $6.9 million.

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Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Donovan Wilson 6 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422150

Out of 35 safeties who have signed deals as of last Friday, only six players have managed to secure a similar or better offer. So, where do the Cowboys go from here? According to reports and mock drafts, Jerry Jones’ team could address its need through free agents or a late pick in the draft. If they select through the draft, here’s a look at a few options that could be on the Cowboys’ wishlist.

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Short-term deals leave room for draft moves for Jerry Jones’ team

The Cowboys pulled off impressive moves by onboarding Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke to beef up their safety room. Yet, they may need to add more players, as most of the existing ones are on short-term deals. The only exception is Thompson, who landed a massive three-year contract. The lack of further scope in free agency can prompt Jerry Jones to find a permanent solution through the 2026 NFL draft.

The most sought-after talent on the list has to be Caleb Downs from Ohio State. He doesn’t have a typical build or groundbreaking numbers to make him count among college football’s elite players. But what he does have are outstanding instincts that allow him to read plays quicker and respond in time. Moreover, he has earned a reputation for possessing sound leadership and communication skills. It further sets him apart. So far, he has racked up 256 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his three-year journey.

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Meanwhile, Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is another intriguing option to watch for. At 6’3 and 201 pounds, he can suit any role that can leverage physicality. Hence, the Cowboys can use him in a hybrid safety role, where he can also play in the slot. He has proven his mettle as a commanding run defender. Also, quarterbacks across the college scene remember him for his hard hits. With over 212 tackles and ten passes defended so far, he has the caliber to flip the script on proven players.

Then there’s Dillon Thieneman from Oregon, who has exploded in the mock discussion. The biggest reason for his rising draft stock is his terrific performance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in only 4.35 seconds and had a 41-inch vertical, flexing both his speed and jumping ability. Known for his specialization in zone coverage, he has the ability to prevent big plays.

If we go by his college production, it further shows how consistent Thieneman has been throughout his career. He has piled up 302 tackles and thirteen passes defended so far. With multiple options on the table and three potential first-round picks, the Cowboys have a real chance to address their safety issues this offseason.