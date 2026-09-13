Jerry Jones Tipped to Sign Commanders All-Pro Amid Cowboys’ Injury Crisis

Just as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to kick off their 2026 season against the Giants, trouble has struck the running back room. With RB Malik Davis sidelined by injury, owner Jerry Jones and the front office may be forced to turn to a familiar face for help.

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SI’s Randy Gurzi listed three possible running back targets for Dallas, and former Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler was one of them, alongside Phil Mafah and Michael Carter.

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“Easily one of the more experienced options available for Dallas would be Austin Ekeler. The former Los Angeles Chargers back has been in the league for nine years, with the past two being in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders,” Gurzi wrote.

Ekeler could be a really solid option since he brings nine years of NFL experience to the table. The Cowboys suddenly need the help after placing Malik Davis on injured reserve. He hurt his hip during Friday’s practice, needs surgery, and is going to miss some serious time.

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Before getting hurt, Davis had earned the No. 2 running back spot behind Javonte Williams. He kept that role throughout training camp even though second-year running back Jaydon Blue was competing with him for the job.

Losing Davis is a big setback for the Cowboys because he was a useful backup last season. He ran for 250 yards and two touchdowns while playing behind Javonte Williams.

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Now, with Davis expected to miss time, Dallas could need another experienced option in the backfield.

That’s where Ekeler’s experience might help the team. During his first season with Washington in 2024, he earned second-team All-Pro recognition.

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He recorded more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Ekeler also helped the Commanders on offense in 2024. He rushed for 367 yards and caught 35 passes for 366 receiving yards.

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However, his injury did affect his 2025 season. Austin Ekeler suffered a serious right Achilles injury in Week 2 of the 2025 season against the Green Bay Packers. As a result, he played only two games and finished with just 81 yards from scrimmage.

Still, Ekeler could be a useful short-term option for the Cowboys. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent, so Dallas would not have to trade any players or give up draft picks to sign him.

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On top of that, the good news is that Ekeler has since recovered. In April 2026, he was reported to be medically cleared for all football activities.

However, it’s not like the Cowboys are not doing anything to add depth at their running back position.

Cowboys Move to Save the 2026 Season After Injuries

The Cowboys wasted no time after losing Malik Davis to a season-ending injury. They moved Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad to the active roster, giving the team another running back option. Abanikanda was a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2023 and joined Dallas’ practice squad last season. Now, he gets a chance to step up when the team needs him.

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Dallas had already shuffled its running back room before Davis got hurt. The Cowboys waived Jaydon Blue at the end of the preseason and then claimed Emari Demercado off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. With Davis out, Demercado will step into the backup role behind Javonte Williams for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Giants.

So, the Cowboys are having to make do with a different backfield than they expected. Williams remains the starter, while Demercado is ready to fill in behind him and Abanikanda gives Dallas another option.

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Demercado has some NFL experience that could help Dallas in this role. He spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and rushed for 312 yards in his third year. He also already knows Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who worked with him during his first two seasons in Arizona. That familiarity could help Demercado hit the ground running in Dallas.

The injury has changed the plan, but the Cowboys are moving quickly to keep their running game on track. So, now let’s wait and see if the team is able to finally break their Super Bowl drought and make this season a success t]story for themselves.