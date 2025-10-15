Jerry Jones’ Trade Stance Will Upset Cowboys Fans After Announcing Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys have been watching their defense struggle and falter at crucial moments. With just three weeks remaining before the trade deadline and key matchups ahead, the question is whether general manager Jerry Jones can make a blockbuster move to help the defense. Much of that may come down to luck.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently shared his thoughts on potentially bringing in new players to bolster the defensive unit. “Well, if there is a trade that would help the defense,” Jones said. “We’re in position to make that trade.”

“We will weigh what are the likelihood of the players we’ve got coming back, how will they impact where that will put this team as opposed to should we add a player in a trade?” Jones said per Nick Harris of Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “And I don’t have a trade in mind. At all. And that comes about right now if someone is on the phone calling.”

If Jerry Jones has any intention of going for a trade, he should be the one dialing numbers because the Cowboys’ defensive issues are not going to correct themselves. At least that’s what it looks like after Week 6, and Jones needs to make a move now before it’s too late and fans get upset with what is happening.

The defense gave up 410 yards of offense and 30 points to the Carolina Panthers. They rank dead last in total yards allowed and second-to-last in points per game (30.7). Miscommunication and sloppy execution have left opponents gashing the unit on third downs, converting an NFL-worst 53.2 percent, while averaging 6.18 yards per play.

Despite the alarming trends, management has publicly backed defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, entrusting him to right the ship and make the necessary adjustments.

And if those adjustments require a trade or two, the Cowboys will have no trouble financially. The Cowboys received 2026 and 2027 first-round picks as they traded defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, along with $31 million in salary cap space, as per NFLPA data. But Jones alluded that it will also depend on injured players like linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.

Perhaps it is the uncertainty that is playing a part. It worked last time. Back in 2018, the Cowboys turned their season around by trading for wide receiver Amari Cooper, leading to a playoff run. Now, with one of the league’s worst defenses, the team will be thinking about whether a similar trade is possible.

As of now, the Cowboys are making some roster moves for a different reason.

Jones’ Cowboys waive Jalen Cropper

Ahead of Week 7, the Cowboys waived wide receiver Jalen Cropper to open up a key spot on the active roster. The Fresno State product had been elevated from the practice squad for Weeks 4 and 5 following wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s ankle injury. He was signed to the active roster before the last game against the Panthers.

During his brief stint with the Cowboys, he returned one punt against the New York Jets and handled two punt returns and two kick returns against the Panthers in place of wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. Cropper has been on and off the Dallas practice squad since 2023. If he clears waivers, he will be eligible to rejoin the practice squad, keeping him in the team’s plans for the future.

The move appears to be part of Dallas’ plan to make room for returning playmakers. Fellow wideout Jonathan Mingo, along with Lamb and Turpin, is expected back soon from injury. Waiving Cropper creates roster flexibility for the Cowboys to reintegrate these key players.